Lilly even has a LinkedIn page.

Lilly is the first AI Influencer Marketing Manager trained to identify, evaluate, and contract creators on behalf of brands.

After working with 500+ brands, we’ve seen how Lilly saves time—cutting 20+ hours a week for those managing 20 influencers monthly. It’s all about scaling without the extra effort.” — Austin, COO, Lionize

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lionize , the AI-driven influencer marketing platform, has quietly been training its AI system for the last two years and is setting a new standard for influencer sourcing and campaign management. With a focus on performance and efficiency, Lionize’s advanced AI Agent, Lilly , is reshaping how brands connect with influencers.Lionize’s AI-powered platform now allows brands to effortlessly source, recruit, and manage influencers with unprecedented speed and precision. Lionize’s tech ensures creators are not only found but also activated and delivering results faster than traditional methods. Unlike other systems, Lionize is designed to learn each brand’s unique tone and messaging. During the campaign setup, the system undergoes a ‘training period’ to ensure brand safety and alignment. This process helps maintain authentic, on-message communication between brands and creators, ensuring efficient and relevant influencer partnerships.Here are three interesting stats:1) AI Agent Lilly has analyzed over 30 million creator profiles across Instagram and TikTok, curating a selection of creators that match brand target demographics and campaign objectives.2) Vetting process looks at 20+ different attributes across creator details, audience demographics, and content style and format before recommending to the brand.3) Accelerates the selection and contracting process, resulting in 100,000 creator partnerships“We tested influencer marketing with another agency after we appeared on Shark Tank, but the process was cumbersome, and the results didn’t justify the cost. We moved back to Lionize because everything was easier,” said Robert Peck, CEO of AquaVault. “Using AI to source, recruit, and manage influencers was not only faster and more efficient, but it also allowed us to build a community of influencers—at a fraction of the cost and time. We got real results, fast.”Traditional influencer marketing platforms focus on dashboards and vanity metrics. Lionize, however, has built an engine that actually delivers. 99,725 vetted influencers, and an unparalleled ability to scale influencer partnerships, Lionize eliminates guesswork and chaos from the process. The time spent sourcing and managing influencers manually would total $20,776,042 alone.Key Benefits of AI-Powered Influencer Platform, Lionize:1) Efficient Influencer Sourcing: Quickly identify and activate influencers at scale.2) Reduced Costs: Achieve results at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional agencies.3) Real Results: Proven ROI with measurable influencer-driven outcomes.Lionize is not just smarter technology—it’s a game-changing platform that’s setting a new standard in influencer marketing.About Lionize:Lionize is a leading AI-powered influencer marketing platform, revolutionizing how brands source, recruit, and manage influencers. With advanced algorithms and a vast network of vetted creators, Lionize delivers high-performance campaigns that scale effortlessly, saving brands time and money while driving impactful results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.