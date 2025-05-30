TSplus Releases Server Monitoring Version 6 – A Major Step Forward in Remote Infrastructure Management

PARIS, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is proud to announce the official release of Server Monitoring Version 6, a major upgrade that reinforces its commitment to providing powerful and user-friendly tools for IT professionals managing remote infrastructures.

Real-time Monitoring for Remote Work Infrastructures

TSplus Server Monitoring is a real-time server and website monitoring solution designed to help IT teams monitor remote servers and online resources with ease. It enables administrators to collect and analyze both real-time and historical data about servers, websites, applications, and users.

Key features include:

Real-time Server Monitoring (performance, processes, bandwidth, user activity)

Website Monitoring (availability and response time)

Centralized Dashboard for all servers and websites

Alerts Management (customizable alerts with email—and now SMS—notifications)

Ready-to-use and customizable reports



This powerful tool provides the visibility needed to ensure optimal performance, identify issues early, and support business continuity across remote environments.

What’s New in Version 6 to Monitor Remote Server

With the release of Version 6, Server Monitoring gains valuable new capabilities to boost reliability and control. The most significant enhancement is agent-side data tracking: when a monitored server temporarily loses connection with the central console, the local agent continues tracking performance metrics and uploads the data once the link is restored—ensuring no monitoring gaps.

Additional improvements in this version include:

SMS alerting via Twilio , for instant, mobile notifications

, for instant, mobile notifications A new "Detailed Performance" report for deep analytics

for deep analytics Visual alerts for stopped services and one-click restart from the dashboard

Smarter database usage reporting and UI refinements

12 new language translations for better global accessibility including Czech, Spanish, Finnish, Italian, Turkish, and Chinese



Version 6 is now also available through subscription licenses, in addition to the permanent licensing option, giving users ongoing access to all updates and new features. It is an ideal addition to the TSplus software suite—Remote Access, Advanced Security, and Remote Support—forming a complete solution to secure, access, monitor, and support any remote infrastructure.

“We designed Server Monitoring to give IT administrators the visibility and control they need to maintain performance and stability across their networks,” said Adrien Carbonne, TSplus CTO. “Version 6 reflects the feedback and needs of our users, and we encourage customers to continue sharing their experiences to help us keep improving.”

Learn more: Download and Try TSplus Server Monitoring for free at https://tsplus.net/server-monitoring.

Press Contact:

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director at TSplus

caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6221b24e-7001-466d-a4b9-2a0ff52f88cd

Discover TSplus Server Monitoring Version 6 This major upgrade brings valuable new capabilities to boost reliability and control.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.