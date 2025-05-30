Questex Travel Group Unveils Strategic Rebrand Amid Unprecedented Travel Industry Surge

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Travel Group, the leading provider of business information and events for the travel industry, today announces a strategic rebranding aimed at unifying its portfolio under a cohesive vision that reflects the evolving landscape of the global travel industry. The rebranding comes at a time when the travel industry is experiencing unprecedented growth. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, the sector is expected to contribute $11.7 trillion to the global economy, accounting for 10.3% of global GDP. Additionally, the luxury travel market is expected to grow to $2053.68 billion in 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. (The Business Research Company)

Questex’s Travel Group portfolio includes:

“The rebrand reflects Questex’s commitment to delivering integrated content and experiences across all of our platforms,” said Jill Birkett, VP/Market Leader, Questex Travel. “By aligning these brands, we’re better positioned to serve the evolving and interconnected needs of travel professionals, suppliers, and investors in today’s dynamic marketplace. With this group’s focus on luxury—and the 20th anniversary of Luxury Travel Advisor, taking place this summer—now is the ideal moment to refresh the brands with a more refined, luxurious look and feel.”

This transformation is complemented by the appointment of Cameron Sperance as Content/Editorial Director, Travel. Sperance brings a fresh perspective as well as a wealth of experience in the travel and real estate industry.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Jennifer Rosen

Sr. Marketing Director

Jrosen@questex.com

+1 212-400-6233

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.