Concurrent Technologies Corporation to Continue Strengthening the Cybersecurity of Marine Corps Control Systems with New Contract Option

MCICOM Awards Option Year 4 and Contract Modification for Facility Related Control Systems

Johnstown, PA, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) has awarded Option Year 4 and a modification of the Facility Related Controls Systems (FRCS) Programmatic Support Contract to Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). Our diverse and dedicated project team, which includes our small business partner, Risk Mitigation Consulting (RMC), will continue providing Policy, Architecture, Cyber, and Community of Practice expertise.

The Marine Corps FRCS program consists of 350+ networked systems, including energy, utilities, fire and life safety, electronic security, and several other platforms associated with the operation of an installation. CTC’s activities under this contract are designed to secure the infrastructure and optimize the usage of Installation FRCS data.

“As cyber threats grow in sophistication and frequency, securing the operational technology and control systems that underpin military installations is a strategic imperative,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We appreciate the opportunity to continue delivering advanced programmatic support, enhanced system resilience, and providing specialized training that equips Marine Corps personnel to defend critical infrastructure against evolving cyber and physical threats.”

As a result of CTC’s continued work, the Marine Corps will reduce cyber risk and secure the transmission of FRCS/OT communication while trying to extend the operating life of devices, systems, and plants. Furthermore, our work will enable the traceability of efforts to develop, transmit, store and use FRCS data in the development of trends and cost savings.

“Our team of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) continue to achieve phenomenal results in both our planning and implementation phases on the contract. We understand the importance of the work we are performing that supports warfighting, lethality and readiness,” said Josh Ingraham, CTC Program Director. “We understand the necessity of securing the Marine Corps’ critical infrastructure while enabling the installations to support the warfighter’s missions.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full-lifecycle solutions. To best serve their clients’ needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Attachment

Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-269-2490 bevanm@ctc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.