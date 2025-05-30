Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Announces Sale of Planned Single-Family Home, REAL PRO SERIES Ookayama in Tokyo

TOKYO, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, is announcing the signing of a sales contract for its planned luxury single-family home, REAL PRO Ookayama.

A luxury single-family home, REAL PRO SERIES Ookayama, located in Ookayama, Meguro, Tokyo, will be constructed from wood and feature two floors above ground. It will have a building area of 2,029.3 square feet and a land area of 1,784.2 square feet.



Ookayama – Nostalgia that fills the soul

Ookayama features a large dining district that caters to a diverse audience. A well-known spot, the Ookayama Underground Dining Area, is famous for its nostalgic atmosphere, which exudes a “Showa Era vibe.” It features vintage diners, some of which have been in operation for over 50 years. The livability of this town is further enhanced with the presence of Tokyu hospital, “Japan’s first hospital above a station”, and the prestigious Tokyo Institute of Technology.





Area Features

[University Town]

Ookayama is primarily known for being a “Student Town”, being home to the prestigious Tokyo Institute of Technology, which is situated at the front of the Ookayama station, acting as the symbol of the town.

[Large Dining District]

The large dining district that stretches out on a straight line of 500 meters from the north entrance of the Ookayama station is one of the appeals of the town of Ookayama.

The famed Ookayama Underground Dining Area, known for its old school Japanese pubs and diners, welcomes guests of all generations.

[Access to Major Shopping Districts]

Ookayama Station has direct, convenient train access to major shopping districts in its proximity, including the Jiyugaoka and Futako-Tamagawa shopping districts, both just 10 minutes away from the station.

~REAL PRO Series~

The architectural design of this property is supervised by Pro Style Design Office Inc., which has long experience in luxury architectural designs. The company bases its work on the following philosophy: “Total space with a high degree of perfection.”

“In ‘custom-built houses’ and ‘dwelling with shops’, we create a high-density space by producing facilities, furniture, interior, lighting, art, sound, greenery, using luxury brands to suit the owner's lifestyle in all aspects of clothing, food, housing, and recreation.”









Beautiful View Villa (On left) & Luxury Italian Casa (On Right) Produced by Pro Style Design





About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements"

