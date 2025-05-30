Medloft Spa Announces Soft Opening for Alabama with $12,000 Makeover Giveaway

The medical spa franchise will be opening its very first Alabama location this weekend.

The Huntsville community will finally get to experience the Art of Youth and understand what sets Medloft Spa apart in the wellness market.” — Medloft Spa Founder and CEO Neil Porras

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medloft Spa , an innovative wellness spa offering advanced non-invasive services, will hold its soft opening on Saturday, May 31, to celebrate its debut in Huntsville, Alabama. The event will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., featuring a $12,000 makeover grand prize for one lucky winner.The event will also offer a limited VIP membership opportunity to just 30 clients, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Valued at $7,200 annually, the membership includes year-round access to Medloft Spa’s premier services.“The Huntsville community will finally get to experience the Art of Youth and understand what sets Medloft Spa apart in the wellness market,” said Neil Porras, Founder and CEO of Medloft Spa. “This event is an open invitation to the community and includes additional incentives such as complimentary services and free add-ons with any package purchase. You won’t want to miss it.”The Huntsville location is part of a broader expansion strategy for the company and is owned and operated by Samantha and Colton Malcom. Medloft Spa currently operates in eight other locations, including markets in Canada, Florida, Ohio, California, New York, and Texas.Porras shared his enthusiasm for the company’s milestone.“We’re beyond excited to bring Medloft Spa to Huntsville as our first Alabama location, with an incredible team leading the charge. This is a special community, and we’re honored to showcase the Medloft Spa experience here. There’s nothing else like it,” he remarked.A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held the day prior to the soft opening, marking the occasion with a one-hour celebratory event.Medloft Spa is actively franchising across the United States and is currently seeking new franchise partners. Franchisees benefit from a robust support system that includes marketing strategies, comprehensive training, and ongoing operational assistance.The company reports strong sales momentum and is working to finalize additional locations this year as it pursues its growth targets.“We have a clear goal to reach 100 locations within 18 months,” Porras noted. “Five locations are already in the funding stage.”For more information about franchise opportunities with Medloft Spa, contact Director of Franchise Sales Devin Conner at dconner@wcfranchisedevelopers.com or visit https://www.medloftspa.com/franchise About Medloft SpaMedloft Spa is an innovative wellness destination dedicated to offering the most advanced non-invasive treatments available. With a comprehensive menu of services—including Cryotherapy, Neurostimulation, Nobuglow & Hydrafacials, Cold Plasma treatments, Neuskin body contouring, and doctor-supervised weight management—Medloft Spa takes a personalized, holistic approach to health and wellness.Through its virtual weight loss services powered by e-Telmed, clients receive expert medical guidance tailored to individual health histories, lifestyles, and metabolic needs. Select locations also feature Cold Plunge therapy, Cryo Chambers, LED Beds, and more. Committed to promoting healthier lives, Medloft Spa empowers clients with the tools and support needed to make sustainable, long-term wellness improvements. To learn more and check available services in your area, visit your nearest Medloft Spa location or visit https://www.medloftspa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.