Submit Release
News Search

There were 230 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,325 in the last 365 days.

Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy”) (TSX:TOT) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 (Cdn.) per common share for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 on Total Energy’s outstanding common shares. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025.

Unless otherwise indicated, all dividends paid by Total Energy are “eligible dividends” within the meaning of subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Total Energy provides contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Yuliya Gorbach, Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more