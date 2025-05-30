PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer acquires online healthcare courseware provider IntelliLearn

Waltham — May 30, 2025 — Wolters Kluwer Health today announced it has acquired IntelliLearn Pty Ltd., a provider of online courseware solutions for nursing schools in Australia and the U.S.



IntelliLearn will become part of Wolters Kluwer’s Health, Learning, Research & Practice (HLRP) business, a leader in nursing education and practice solutions.

“We’re pleased to be adding the IntelliLearn solutions to our Lippincott suite of nursing products,” said Julie Stegman, Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Health, Learning & Practice. “The IntelliLearn solutions, including medication safety and other medical math content, allow us to offer an even broader range of training modules to prepare nursing students for practice.”

Founded in 2010 and based in Adelaide, Australia, IntelliLearn’s cloud-based solutions are used by educational institutions in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the U.S. The company brings seven full-time employees to Wolters Kluwer Health as well as a network of contract workers. The acquisition is expected to reach a return on invested capital (ROIC) above our weighted after-tax cost of capital (WACC) within three to five years and to have an immaterial impact on Wolters Kluwer adjusted earnings.

