Working together to save energy!

By Simangazo Mokale

With the cold months once again upon us this is typically a time for wrapping up warmly and staying indoors, with the comfort of a cup of tea, a warm meal or a hot shower. These seemingly simple things are often replicated in millions of households across the country, and this drives up the demand for electricity.

May is National Energy Month in South Africa, when we urge citizens to use energy responsibly in preparation for the winter months. By working together in following simple rules such as taking a shower instead of a bath or only boiling the water you need we can make a difference. During this time of the year every watt counts and adopting energy saving tips in households can make a difference.

As a country we have made massive strides in stabilising the energy grid, but we must continue to reduce energy consumption as part of our daily lives.

The "Use Electricity Smartly" initiative has been put in place to encourage businesses, organisations and citizens to promote energy saving and spread awareness of South Africa's energy needs.

It empowers consumers with the necessary information to reduce their electricity usage during the evening peak period (5 pm to 9 pm). Typically, most South African households use the most electricity between 5 pm and 9 pm, and in winter this will include extra load on the geyser, the use of heaters and more lights being switched on. Simply switching off or limiting the use of these energy guzzlers can help to keep the lights on.

By rallying together, we can make a huge difference to reduce the burden on the national power grid and work towards minimising the need for loadshedding in South Africa.

For many homes electricity is indispensable, however prior to 1994 many households did not have electricity. The ability to switch on a light is a comfort we barely think about today, yet it is something we cannot not take for granted.

As government we have been working with Eskom and the private sector to ensure a stable and sustainable energy supply. In the beginning of the year The Electricity Regulation Amendment Act, came into effect marking a new era in electricity generation.

It is one of the crucial building blocks to ensure a competitive electricity market and over time, this will allow multiple electricity generation entities to emerge and compete.

Government has also been working to mobilise private sector investment in the country’s transmission network to connect more renewable energy to the grid. This is a crucial part of reforming our energy system, while also ensuring that we build successful multilateral partnerships in the global effort to halt the devastating impact of climate change.

With the cold winter months upon us we must remember that our energy supply is still constrained, however our country has made massive headway in dealing with load shedding. In presenting its Winter 2025 outlook, Eskom has confirmed that its power system is in a further improved and more reliable position than in recent years. It also said that loadshedding is not expected if unplanned outages remain below 13GW.

While this is good news, the reality that the grid remains constrained must not be forgotten. By playing our part, we can help to keep the lights on. Every action counts, so switch off whatever you are not using and become part of the solution.

Simangazo Mokale is Assistant Director: Communication Resource Centre at GCIS

