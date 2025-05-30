Matador Technologies Inc. Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Investment by Arrington Capital

TORONTO, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF), a Bitcoin-focused company, announces the closing of a CAD$1.5 million investment from Arrington Capital, a digital asset management firm, as part of its non-brokered private placement offering of units (“Units”) at $0.62 per Unit (the “Offering”). The Offering was announced on May 22, 2025.

As part of this first tranche, the Company issued 2,419,354 Units. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at $0.77 for a period of 12 months from issuance. The warrants include an acceleration clause: if the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) equals or exceeds $1.15 for five consecutive trading days following four months and one day after the closing date, the Company may accelerate the expiry to 30 days after issuing a related press release.

Arrington Capital (https://www.arringtoncapital.com/), co-founded by Michael Arrington, is an investor in blockchain and digital asset ventures. Their investment supports Matador’s development of financial technologies focused on Bitcoin and tokenized real-world assets.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Arrington Capital as a strategic investor,” said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Technologies Inc. “Their deep conviction in the Bitcoin ecosystem and global perspective on digital assets align perfectly with Matador’s vision. This investment enhances our ability to accelerate development of Bitcoin-native financial products and scale our platform globally.”

“This is more than just a capital raise—it’s a signal that the world’s top digital asset investors see the same future we do,” said Mark Moss, Chief Visionary Officer at Matador.

Matador is currently the only public Canadian company developing gold and precious metal products on the Bitcoin network. Its treasury strategy includes holdings in both Bitcoin and gold.

The securities issued in this tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on September 30, 2025. Net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be allocated approximately one-third to each of the following: (i) the purchase of Bitcoin; (ii) gold acquisition and the Company’s Grammies initiative; and (iii) general corporate purposes. The Offering remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company that holds Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and builds products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Through a self-reinforcing model that combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, Matador aims to grow long-term shareholder value without dilution.

The Company’s flagship offering, the Digital Gold Platform, allows users to buy, sell, and trade 1-gram gold units inscribed as Bitcoin Ordinals—bridging traditional value with decentralized technology. With a Bitcoin-first strategy, a debt-free balance sheet, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is helping shape the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy, risks relating to whether any subsequent tranches of the Offering will be concluded as currently proposed or at all, risks relating to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the launch of the Company's mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of digital assets and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

