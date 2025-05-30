Blue and Red BV Joins Forces with ScreenCom BV to Create Integrated Workspace Technology Leader

AMSTERDAM, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue and Red BV, a specialist in digital signage and workspace management technology, today announced the successful completion of its strategic merger with ScreenCom BV, a leading provider of enterprise digital signage solutions. The merger, finalised on 27th May 2025, creates a unified company, offering comprehensive visual communication and workspace optimisation solutions under the established ScreenCom Group brand.

This strategic combination strengthens the integration between workplace management and visual communications technologies. The incorporation of Blue and Red BV's TEOS, with its advanced workspace management solution, and TDM, which is specialised in digital signage and room booking, with MagicInfo Services and VXT Services powered by ScreenCom BV creates a single solution for managing workspace and signage technology for enterprise clients.

The merger strengthens the combined company's position in workspace management through:

Integrating Blue and Red BV’s TEOS and TDM expertise with ScreenCom Group’s digital signage technologies and client base

Expanding technical resources to accelerate the development of digital signage and workspace management

Increasing market reach across Europe via shared sales and distribution channels

The combined company will offer a comprehensive technology suite that includes:

MagicInfo Services , powered by ScreenCom Group – Comprehensive digital signage management platform using Samsung MagicINFO for enterprise-level content creation, scheduling, and device management

, powered by ScreenCom Group – Comprehensive digital signage management platform using Samsung MagicINFO for enterprise-level content creation, scheduling, and device management VXT Services , powered by ScreenCom Group – Advanced digital signage solution using Samsung VXT to deliver powerful content distribution with streamlined workflow management

, powered by ScreenCom Group – Advanced digital signage solution using Samsung VXT to deliver powerful content distribution with streamlined workflow management TEOS Manage , powered by ScreenCom Group – All-in-one enterprise-grade workspace management solution for meeting room booking, visitor management and workspace optimisation

, powered by ScreenCom Group – All-in-one enterprise-grade workspace management solution for meeting room booking, visitor management and workspace optimisation TDM Signage, powered by ScreenCom Group – All-in-one specialised signage system designed for seamless workspace information display and integration

“For years, our clients have sought seamless connections between workspace management and digital signage capabilities. By joining forces with ScreenCom BV, we deliver exactly that - a single provider offering truly integrated solutions that enhance workplace efficiency, communication and resource utilisation,” said Ricardo de Vries, Chief Executive Officer of Blue and Red BV and joining in as Chief Technology Officer at ScreenCom Group.

Blue and Red BV clients will experience significant benefits, including:

Enhanced integration between workspace management and digital signage solutions

Accelerated innovation through combined R&D resources

Simplified vendor management with a single provider for workspace technology needs



All existing Blue and Red BV client contracts and service agreements will be maintained, with current account teams continuing to provide uninterrupted service throughout the transition.

https://www.screencom.eu/merger-center for more info

About Blue and Red BV

Blue and Red BV specialises in digital signage enterprise workspace management that optimises resource utilisation and enhances workplace efficiency. The company’s TEOS and TDM platforms deliver innovative digital signage solutions with room booking capabilities. Headquartered in Leeuwarden, Netherlands, Blue and Red BV serves clients throughout the world with expert consultation, implementation and support services.

Media Contact:

Ameera Surekha-Groen

Head of Marketing

ScreenCom Group

Email: ameera@screencom.eu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b710037-2549-4f4a-b42a-cdd5c5db4e80

ScreenCom Group ScreenCom Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.