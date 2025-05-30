Nexxen Announces Transition to Reduced $50 Million Revolving Credit Facility

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced that it has successfully completed an amendment to its existing revolving credit facility.

Nexxen amended the revolving credit facility to, among other things, reduce the committed facility size from $90 million to $50 million and extend the maturity to September 2027. Nexxen’s strong cash position, combined with the updated facility, provides ample liquidity to support ongoing business needs as well as future strategic investments and initiatives.

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com.

