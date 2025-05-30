Global Beef Market Size To Reach USD 650.49 Billion 2032, To Grow by 4.43% From 2025 to 2032

Beef Market

Beef Market was valued at USD 459.87 billion in 2024. Its total industry revenue is expected to grow by 4.43% from 2025 to 2032.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stellar Market Research, the Global Beef Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2025 - 2032. The rise of Personalized Nutrition and Protein Customization is one of the main trends that have driven growth in the Beef market. North America has the largest share of the market at 36.2% of the Global Beef Market. The United States is a large part of this market and is the largest producer and consumer of beef in North America.Beef Market was valued at USD 459.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 650.49 billion in 2032. The global beef market is driven by growth in population, increases in income, and growing dietary preferences for meat-based protein. The beef market can be broken down into key segments, including fresh beef and processed beef, the former of which is sold by retail food products supermarkets and foodservice. Key trends include a shift towards sustainably raised beef, ethical treatment of livestock, reduction of fat by breeding and slaughtering for lean cuts, and environmental concerns. Some of the key challenges in the beef market include price volatility across beef, tariffs, and trade barriers. While there is growing competition from alternative proteins (e.g. plant protein, lab-grown meat), the beef market is expected to maintain steady growth across many emerging economies with rising incomes and product innovation where demand is shifting towards more high protein fresh and processed beef products, regardless of the economic environment.

Growing popularity of specialty and heritage cattle breeds.

Specialty and heritage breeds can provide unique tastes, pricing, fine marbling, and artisanal quality, which are considered crucial growth opportunities for the beef market. Consumers want ethical beef coming from Prime breeds such as Wagyu and Angus; on ethics is a matter of animal welfare and sustainability. This parameter, therefore, supports biodiversity and sustainable farming, while thus helping the producer in differentiating his product to achieve better price realization through alternative marketing channels of high-end restaurants and direct sales-aiding market development and innovation in this way.North America Leads Global Beef Market with Largest Production and Consumption SharesIn North America, there is major domination in the beef market, producing around 12 million metric tons per year, with the U.S. alone holding 94 million cattle. The per capita consumption of beef in the U.S. amounts to some 25 kg, whereas the global average lies between 6-7 kg. The region exports 1.4 million metric tons worth $8 billion. Efficient production technology, very high domestic demand, and efficiency of supply chains keep North America at the top.Europe is the second-dominant region in the beef market due to its substantial production capacity, high consumer demand, and well-developed infrastructure. Producing approximately 7–8 million metric tons annually, key countries like France, Germany, and the UK have strong cattle farming traditions and advanced processing facilities. Europe also benefits from a mature market with high per capita beef consumption and efficient distribution networks, supporting both domestic consumption and intra-regional trade, which strengthens its leading position after North America.Challenges Faced by the Beef MarketThe beef market has been encountering a few hurdles. There are environmental concerns as the production process leads to high greenhouse gas emissions and water use, pulling a string and making it hard for the industry to abide by regulations. Price volatility due to feed prices, disease outbreaks, and trade restrictions forces the industry out of stability. Increasing health concerns for red meat being linked to diseases lower its demand, whereas plant-based substitutes and in vitro alternatives rise in competition. Supply chain troubles and issues surrounding the welfare of animals are yet another set of problems that force the industry to adopt expensive humane measures that weigh down growth and profitability.

Ground Beef Dominates Cut Type Segmentation in Global Beef Market, Followed by Steaks and Roasts

The beef market is segmented by cut type, with ground beef dominating about 50% of consumption because of its affordability and versatility. Roasts, including chuck and brisket, represent around 20%, popular for slow-cooking methods. Premium cuts like ribeye and sirloin steaks account for approximately 25%, driven by high consumer demand. Specialty cuts and offal make up the remaining 5%, serving regional and ethnic culinary preferences and enhancing market variety.Intense Competition Shapes Global Beef Market with Key Players Expanding Through Strategic Acquisitions and InnovationTyson Foods, Inc. (USA): Tyson expanded its line of processed meats, including cold cuts and sausages, when it paid almost $8.5 billion to purchase Hillshire Brands, a significant packaged foods producer.National Beef Packing Company (USA): For almost $969 million, the Brazilian multinational Marfrig Global Foods purchased a 51 percent share in National Beef Packing Company, taking over as the company's primary owner. Marfrig was able to increase its market share in the North American beef industry because of this agreement.BRF S.A. (Brazil): Two significant food corporations in Brazil, Sadia and Perdigão, merged to establish BRF. This $7 billion transaction greatly increased the company's footprint in processed goods, meat, and poultry, making it one of the biggest food firms in the world.

Related Reports:
Vegan Egg Market https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Vegan-Egg-Market/2086
Non-GMO Foods Market https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Non-GMO-Foods-Market/2079
Exotic Fruits Market https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Exotic-Fruits-Market/2074
Lactose Powder Market https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Lactose-Powder-Market/2073
Canned Meat Market https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Canned-Meat-Market/2046

Recent Developments:
JBS S.A. in 2023 declared a $200 million commitment to grow its alternative protein business, which would include items made from plant-based and cultured beef.
Tyson Foods, Inc. In 2023, increased its efforts to raise beef sustainably and pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2032.
Cargill, Inc. In 2023, started working with ranchers in the Midwest of the United States to implement regenerative beef farming initiatives. 