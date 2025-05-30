Submit Release
Kornit Digital to Participate in the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, today announced that Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer, and Jared Maymon, the Company’s Global Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance, will participate in a webcasted presentation at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference.

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Presentation Time: 1:00 pm ET
The presentation will also be available via live audio webcast and archived for replay on Kornit’s investor relations website at https://ir.kornit.com/.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor Contact:
Jared Maymon
Global Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance
Jared.Maymon@Kornit.com


