Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. as of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) (“Ellomay” or the “Company”), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and USA, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 of Dorad Energy Ltd. (“Dorad”), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd.) (“Ellomay Luzon Energy”).

On May 29, 2025, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the “Luzon Group”), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay’s shareholders with access to Dorad’s financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation to English of Dorad’s financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

  • Dorad’s revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 – approximately NIS 610.6 million.
  • Dorad’s operating profit for the three months ended March 31, 2025 – approximately NIS 76.9 million.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad’s customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: summer – June-September; winter – December-February; and intermediate (spring and autumn) – March-May and October-November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad’s revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs – TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which include winter months of January and February and the intermediate month of March, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility, the results included herein may not be indicative of first quarter results in the future or comparable to first quarter results in the past.

A convenience translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024 and as of and for each of the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad’s financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “ELLO”. Since 2009, Ellomay focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, USA and Israel.
To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Texas, USA, including:

  • Approximately 335.9 MW of operating solar power plants in Spain (including a 300 MW solar plant in owned by Talasol, which is 51% owned by the Company) and approximately 38 MW of operating solar power plants in Italy;
  • 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel’s largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel’s total current electricity consumption;
  • Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;
  • 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;
  • Solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 294 MW that have reached “ready to build” status; and
  • Solar projects in the Dallas Metropolitan area, Texas, USA with an aggregate capacity of approximately 27 MW that are placed in service and in process of connection to the grid and additional 22 MW are under construction.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company’s plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements.  The use of certain words, including the words “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company’s forward-looking statements, including changes in electricity prices and demand, continued war and hostilities and political and economic conditions generally in Israel, regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad, competition, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad’s facilities and in the price of oil and electricity, changes in the Israeli CPI, changes in interest rates, seasonality, failure to obtain financing for the expansion of Dorad and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s and Dorad’s business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)
CFO
Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111
Email: hilai@ellomay.com  

 
Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position

March 31


March 31


December 31

2025


2024


2024

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)

NIS thousands


NIS thousands


NIS thousands

Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

1,030,373


399,596


846,565

Trade receivables and accrued income

247,812


181,182


185,625

Other receivables

26,929


13,850


32,400

Financial derivatives

803


-


-

Total current assets

1,305,917


594,628


1,064,590



Non-current assets



Restricted deposit

541,855


514,770


531,569

Long-term Prepaid expenses

79,666


29,548


79,739

Fixed assets

2,678,973


3,065,103


2,697,592

Intangible assets

10,215


7,573


9,688

Right of use assets

53,332


54,544


54,199

Total non-current assets

3,364,041


3,671,538


3,372,787



Total assets

4,669,958


4,266,166


4,437,377



Current liabilities



Current maturities of loans from banks

347,509


329,137


321,805

Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,991


4,787


4,887

Current tax liabilities

24,119


-


14,016

Trade payables

297,164


158,545


168,637

Other payables

14,865


19,897


14,971

Financial derivatives

-


1,125


-

Total current liabilities

688,648


513,491


524,316



Non-current liabilities



Loans from banks

1,756,777


2,001,668


1,750,457

Other long-term liabilities

60,872


11,562


60,987

Long-term lease liabilities

47,198


48,007


46,809

Provision for dismantling and restoration

37,212


38,013


38,102

Deferred tax liabilities

405,837


297,691


399,282

Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160


160


160

Total non-current liabilities

2,308,056


2,397,101


2,295,797



Equity



Share capital

11


11


11

Share premium

642,199


642,199


642,199

Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748


3,748


3,748

Retained earnings

1,027,296


709,616


971,306

Total equity

1,673,254


1,355,574


1,617,264



Total liabilities and equity

4,669,958


4,266,166


4,437,377




Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Profit or Loss

 

  

For the three months ended

Year ended
   

March 31


December 31
   

2025

  

2024

  

2024
   

(Unaudited)

  

(Unaudited)

  

(Audited)
   

NIS thousands

  

NIS thousands

  

NIS thousands

Revenues

610,554

 610,882 

 2,863,770 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs of the Power Plant

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

Energy costs

105,220

 131,084 

 574,572 


 

 

 

Electricity purchase and
infrastructure services

325,315

 263,191 

 1,372,618 

Depreciation and
amortization

51,418

55,514 

106,266 

Other operating costs

  

43,475

  

 42,469 

  

 190,027 
 

 

 

 

Total operating costs of Power Plant

  

525,428

  

 492,258 

  

 2,243,483 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit from operating the Power Plant

85,126

 118,624 

 620,287 
 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

8,186

 9,874 

 23,929 

Other income

  

-

  

 - 

  

 58 
 

 

 

 

Operating profit

76,940

 108,750 

 596,416 

 

 

 

 

Financing income

28,452

 12,879 

 184,939 

Financing expenses

  

32,743

  

 36,396 

  

 193,825 

 

 

 

 

Financing expenses, net

  

4,291

  

 23,517 

  

 8,886 

 

 

 

 

Profit before taxes on income

72,649

 85,233 

 587,530 

 

 

 

 

Taxes on income

  

16,659

  

 19,596 

  

 135,203 

 

 

 

 

Net profit for the period

  

55,990

  

 65,637 

  

 452,327


Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
      Capital reserve      
      for activities      
  Share
 		  Share     with   Retained      
  capital
 		  premium     shareholders   earnings     Total Equity
  NIS thousands
 		  NIS thousands     NIS thousands   NIS thousands     NIS thousands
For the three months                
 ended March 31, 2025            
 (Unaudited)                
             
Balance as at                
 January 1, 2025 (Audited) 11   642,199     3,748   971,306     1,617,264  
                 
Net profit for the period
   -       -    55,990     55,990  
                 
Balance as at 
 March 31, 2025 (Unaudited)		  11
 		   642,199      3,748   1,027,296     1,673,254  
             
For the three months                
 ended March 31, 2024                
 (Unaudited)            
             
Balance as at            
 January 1, 2024 (Audited) 11   642,199     3,748   643,979   1,289,937  
             
Net profit for the period         65,637   65,637  
             
Balance as at            
 March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) 11   642,199     3,748   709,616   1,355,574  
             
For the year ended            
 December 31, 2024 (Audited)            
             
Balance as at            
 January 1, 2024 (Audited) 11   642,199     3,748   643,979   1,289,937  
             
Dividend distributed         (125,000 ) (125,000 )
Net profit for the year         452,327   452,327  
             
Balance as at            
 December 31, 2024 (Audited) 11   642,199     3,748   971,306   1,617,264  


 

 
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
    For the three months ended Year ended  
    March 31
 		  December 31  
    2025   2024   2024  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)  
    NIS thousands   NIS thousands   NIS thousands  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net Profit for the period 55,990    65,637    452,327  
       
Adjustments:      
Depreciation and amortization      
and fuel consumption 53,036    59,379    121,664  
Taxes on income 16,659    19,596     135,203  
Financing expenses, net 4,291    23,517    8,886  
  73,986    102,492    265,753  
       
Change in trade receivables (62,187 )  30,684    26,241  
Change in other receivables 5,471   (4,493 ) (20,951 )
Change in trade payables 116,677   (8,906 ) (10,361 )
Change in other payables (106 )  5,954   (3,481 )
Change in other long-term liabilities 315   (1,381 ) (3,661 )
  60,170    21,858   (12,213 )
       
Net cash from operating activities 190,146    189,987    705,867  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Proceeds (used in) for settlement of financial derivatives, net 289   (1,395 )  1,548  
Decrease in long-term restricted deposits -    17,500    17,500  
Investment in fixed assets (34,249 ) (17,069 ) (44,132 )
Proceeds from arbitration      337,905  
Proceeds from insurance for damages to fixed assets   2,737    5,148  
Investment in intangible assets (1,115 ) (412 ) (4,054 )
Interest received 14,847    9,577    42,221  
       
Net cash from )used in) investing activities (20,228 )  10,918    356,136  
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Repayment of lease liability   (100 ) (4,984 )
Repayment of loans from banks    -    (284,570 )
Dividends paid   (17,500 ) (142,500 )
Interest paid (190 ) (196 ) (129,957 )
Proceeds from arbitration      127,195  
       
Net cash used in financing activities (190 ) (17,796 ) (434,816 )
       
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 169,728    183,109    627,187  
       
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations      
on cash and cash equivalents 14,080   (2,759 )  132  
Cash and cash equivalents at      
beginning of period 846,565    219,246    219,246  
Cash and cash equivalents at end      
of period 1,030,373   399,596    846,565   
       
(a) Significant non-cash activity        
Liability for gas agreements 432     56,208  

