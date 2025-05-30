Standard BioTools to Host Inaugural “Proteomics Roundtable” Webcast Series

Featuring top researchers and industry experts using high-throughput proteomics to drive breakthroughs in population health, translational research and clinical development

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) today announced the launch of its inaugural Proteomics Roundtable Series – a program of virtual events designed to spark conversation about the rapidly evolving field of proteomics. The series will spotlight thought leaders and industry experts discussing groundbreaking research, technological advancements and real-world applications of proteomics shaping the future of healthcare.

The first session will be:

Is More Really More? Evaluating the Case for High-Plex, High-Quality Proteomics

Friday, June 6, 2025 – 11:00 am ET

Stephen Williams, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Standard BioTools will host a panel featuring investigators from the 30-year, 500,000-participant EPIC cancer study. These researchers will explain how they found “black swan” insights into the development of major cancers from proteins previously unmeasurable across massive cohorts. Speakers for this session include:

Elio Riboli, MD – Professor of Cancer Epidemiology, Imperial College London

Marc Gunter, PhD – Professor and Chair in Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention, Imperial College London

Karl Smith-Byrne, DPhil – Senior Molecular Epidemiologist, University of Oxford



Register for this event: https://my.demio.com/ref/R0G9BWrKddIDAJmO

Upcoming topics for future Proteomics Roundtable events include the following:

Quantifying Confidence: Comparative Metrics for Proteomic Platforms that Matter

In this session, leading proteomics researchers will dive into differentiators in proteomics. From dispelling cross-reactivity myths to explaining head-to-head data, learn how researchers evaluate technologies for massive-scale studies.

Trusted at Scale: Deployment of Proteomic Technologies in Biobanks

Find out how leading biobank researchers are translating large-scale proteomic data into real-world insights. As biobank investigators work to advance research across diverse populations, platform choice becomes mission-critical and focused on balancing throughput, reproducibility and depth of measurement.

Accelerating Drug Development: Proteomics in Clinical Trials

Top biopharma innovators are using the SomaScan™ Assay to accelerate decision making and de-risk drug development, while getting closer to patients. Researchers will discuss how proteomics is delivering the insights they need to find better drugs, faster.

Registration & Participation:

Individuals interested in attending these virtual events can register via the Standard BioTools website at https://www.standardbio.com/2025-proteomics-roundtable where future updates will also be provided. These sessions will be webcast on the Investor page of the Company’s website and will be available for replay.

