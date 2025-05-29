From Denise Bronzetti and Italo Righi, Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, we would like to express, on behalf of the people of San Marino and in our own name, our best wishes to Your Excellency and to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
On this special day, please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration and our sincere greetings for your personal success and for a prosperous and auspicious future for all the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Sincerely,
Denise Bronzetti and Italo Righi
Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino
