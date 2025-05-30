Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Eastern Committee of German Economy

On May 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Michael Harms, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy.

During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled his previous meetings with Michael Harms and interactions with German business communities and company representatives. The sides emphasized the role of the German President’s visit to Azerbaijan in expanding bilateral relations, particularly in the economic sphere.

They praised the growing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany across various sectors, with a particular emphasis on economic and trade relations.

Confidence was expressed that Michael Harms’ visit would be productive and offer a valuable opportunity to discuss the agenda of economic collaboration.

Michael Harms noted that a “Roadmap” on joint economic projects would be signed with AZPROMO today and emphasized the political support of the President of Azerbaijan for this initiative.

The sides discussed the favorable investment climate in Azerbaijan, highlighted German business investments in the country, and exchanged views on the prospects for future economic cooperation.