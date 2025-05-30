Best VPN for Streaming (2025): IPVanish Recognized as Top Streaming VPN by Software Experts

Software Experts has recognized IPVanish as the Best VPN for Streaming in 2025

NEW YORK CITY, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Experts has recognized IPVanish as the Best VPN for Streaming in 2025, citing its strong performance across speed, server coverage, privacy features, and usability. The review highlights IPVanish’s consistency in unlocking geo-restricted content and delivering smooth streaming experiences across major platforms.

IPVanish: known for providing secure, encrypted connections that protect user privacy while offering access to a global network of servers.

The recognition comes amid the growing relevance of VPNs for online content consumption. As streaming platforms continue to regionalize content libraries, users increasingly turn to VPNs to access media unavailable in their current location. VPNs allow users to connect to servers in other countries, bypassing regional restrictions while masking their IP addresses to maintain privacy.

Software Experts identified IPVanish as a standout for its ability to reliably stream content from services such as Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Max, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. The platform consistently provided access without interruptions, buffering, or failed connections during review tests. With more than 2,400 servers in over 140 locations and access to over 40,000 shared IP addresses, IPVanish offers geographic diversity that many VPNs lack. Its network includes servers in regions that are often underserved by competitors, such as Africa and South America. This wide footprint enables greater flexibility for users looking to stream regional content or access faster local connections while traveling.

Speed remains a critical factor in evaluating VPN services, particularly when streaming high-definition or 4K content. IPVanish demonstrated reliable performance across its network, supported by the modern WireGuard protocol. Engineering improvements have made WireGuard significantly faster than older VPN protocols, with speed tests showing download rates consistently exceeding 80 Mbps. IPVanish’s self-owned infrastructure also minimizes reliance on third-party providers, allowing for better optimization and reduced latency.

The service’s Optimal Location feature automatically connects users to the fastest available server, eliminating guesswork and enhancing performance. IPVanish also supports split tunneling, enabling users to route some traffic through the VPN while allowing other apps to use a direct connection. This flexibility can improve streaming quality and reduce unnecessary bandwidth usage.

In terms of security, IPVanish incorporates essential safeguards that enhance both privacy and reliability. DNS leak protection ensures that domain name requests remain within the encrypted VPN tunnel, preventing unintentional data exposure. The Kill Switch feature disconnects internet access if the VPN connection drops, protecting users from accidental leaks.

IPVanish operates under a verified no-logs policy, meaning it does not monitor, record, or store browsing activity or connection data. The policy has been independently audited, offering transparency and reinforcing the platform’s privacy commitments.

VPNs have also gained attention for their role in avoiding internet throttling. Internet service providers may reduce connection speeds during high-bandwidth activities such as streaming. A VPN can help mask this activity, leading to more stable connections.

As part of its ongoing service, IPVanish has introduced a new offering in collaboration with global eSIM provider aloSIM. New subscribers to the IPVanish Advanced 1-Year or 2-Year plan will receive a 3GB eSIM data gift. Valid in over 200 countries, the eSIM provides secure mobile data without the need for a physical SIM card. The data gift can be redeemed for local connectivity in the country of the user’s choice and is available through July 31, 2025.

This addition supports users who travel frequently or work remotely, allowing them to access mobile data and stay connected with fewer complications. Instant activation through the aloSIM app streamlines setup, while no-contract pricing models offer flexibility. Together, IPVanish and aloSIM provide a bundled solution that combines secure browsing with dependable mobile data access, especially valuable for users navigating public Wi-Fi or network restrictions abroad.

As consumer demand grows for digital tools that support privacy, security, and open access, VPNs like IPVanish are playing a more central role. The service continues to evolve to meet the expectations of users who value not just access to content but protection of their online activity across borders and platforms.

Software Experts' full review of IPVanish and its performance as the Best VPN for Streaming in 2025 is now available at Software Experts.

About IPVanish:

IPVanish, a Ziff Davis company, is an award-winning cybersecurity provider whose tools and products support internet safety, digital privacy, and online freedom. With a commitment to innovation, transparency, and user-centric solutions, IPVanish is a leading name in the VPN industry.

About Software Experts: Software Experts provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Software Experts may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

