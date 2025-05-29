Public Tender Issued for Asbestos Abatement at Kings County Memorial Hospital

CANADA, May 29 - Health PEI, in collaboration with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, will issue a public tender on Thursday for asbestos abatement work at Kings County Memorial Hospital (KCMH) in Montague.

KCMH was constructed in 1971, prior to the ban on asbestos-containing materials in building construction. A recent assessment identified several areas within the facility where asbestos-containing materials require removal to support safe maintenance and renovation work. This tender represents Phase 1 of a broader plan to manage and remove asbestos from the facility in a safe and controlled manner.

There is no risk to patients or staff. The asbestos is contained and poses no danger unless disturbed. All abatement work will be conducted by certified professionals following strict safety protocols.

The health authority is committed to transparency and public safety. Below is a summary of frequently asked questions related to this project:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why is asbestos abatement necessary at KCMH?

A: The hospital was built before asbestos was banned in construction materials. A recent assessment identified areas where asbestos must be removed to allow safe maintenance and upgrades.

Q: Is there a risk to patients or staff?

A: No. The asbestos is contained and does not pose a risk unless disturbed. All work will be done by certified professionals under strict safety guidelines.

Q: What areas are addressed in this phase?

A: Phase 1 includes abatement in the laundry, physiotherapy, central sterile reprocessing (CSR), and storage areas. These were prioritized due to operational needs and safety concerns.

Q: How long will the work take?

A: The work is expected to take approximately 10 weeks once the tender is awarded.

Q: Will hospital services be disrupted?

A: Minimal disruption is expected. Work will be scheduled to avoid interference with patient care and daily operations.

Q: How is this being funded?

A: The project is funded through the Capital Repair and Maintenance budget, with a maximum allocation of $400,000.

Q: What happens after Phase 1?

A: Additional areas will be addressed in Phase 2, pending funding approval and further planning.

Q: Who can the public contact for more information?

A: For general inquiries, please contact Tara Roche, Administrator of Community Hospitals East, Health PEI at 902-838-0777.



