Photo contest celebrating PEI agriculture

CANADA, May 29 - Back by popular demand, the Department of Agriculture is inviting Islanders to showcase and enjoy the sights of PEI’s primary industries.

The Celebrate PEI Agriculture photo contest is once again open and accepting photos that showcase the beauty of PEI’s agriculture industry.

“We are very fortunate to have an agriculture industry that drives our local communities and also provides some of the most stunning backdrops and views in the world. I encourage all Islanders to participate in this fun contest for a chance to win great prizes and celebrate our local agriculture industry.” - Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture Bloyce Thompson.

Photos can be submitted under five different categories beginning today until Monday, July 7, 2025. Categories include: “Agriculture Is”, “Animals of Agriculture”, “Farmscapes”, “Modern Technology in Farming”, and “Wild Side”.

Finalists will be showcased at the Celebrate PEI Agriculture Old Home Week event. Category winners will be presented with a Canada’s Food Island Cookbook, an Old Home Week Gate Pass (for the week), a $50 Canada’s Food Island gift card, and their framed photo following Old Home Week.

A special People’s Choice category winner will be selected by popular vote from the category winners during Old Home Week 2025. The winner will receive a grand prize valued at $500.



