Global Horse Riding Equipment Market Set to Grow Steadily Driven by Rising Demand for Premium and Safety Gear

Rising equestrian sports popularity, safety awareness, and demand for quality gear are fueling steady growth in the horse riding equipment market.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global horse riding equipment market is poised for significant growth over the next decade, with market valuation expected to increase from USD 2,386.5 million in 2025 to USD 3,532.7 million by 2035, according to a new market research analysis. This expansion represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% between 2025 and 2035, reflecting robust consumer demand and an evolving landscape in the global equestrian industry.Discover key market opportunities – Request your sample report now!Growing Adoption of Equestrian Activities Fueling Demand for High-Quality Horse Riding GearThe surge in popularity of recreational horseback riding, coupled with the rising appeal of competitive equestrian sports such as show jumping, dressage, and eventing, is contributing significantly to the global demand for advanced horse riding gear. As more riders seek high-performance, comfortable, and safety-enhancing equipment, the market for premium horse riding equipment—including saddles, bridles, riding boots, helmets, and grooming supplies—is gaining steady momentum.Consumers are increasingly prioritizing durable and ergonomically designed horse tack, driving innovation and material improvements across product lines. The incorporation of lightweight, breathable materials and advanced saddle-fitting technologies is reshaping the user experience, resulting in higher rider satisfaction and better horse welfare.Rising Awareness of Horse and Rider Safety Bolstering Market TrendsThe market is seeing a noticeable uptick in demand for safety-centric horse riding equipment, especially among amateur riders and youth equestrians. Products such as impact-resistant riding helmets, safety vests, and reinforced stirrups are becoming standard in equestrian training programs and riding schools worldwide.This trend is further supported by regulatory bodies and equestrian organizations, which are increasingly mandating the use of certified protective gear. The emphasis on accident prevention and improved training standards is playing a pivotal role in the sustained expansion of the equestrian safety equipment market.Uncover new possibilities—explore groundbreaking insights and opportunities with our Consumer Services Sector Reports! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/consumer-services Online Retail Channels Expanding Access to Equestrian EquipmentE-commerce growth has democratized access to equestrian apparel and horse riding accessories, with a surge in online purchases across North America, Europe, and emerging economies. Riders are now able to explore a wide array of custom-fit saddles, leather bridles, and horse grooming kits from international brands and local manufacturers alike.Digital platforms are also facilitating personalized shopping experiences, helping consumers select riding gear based on skill level, discipline, and horse anatomy. This shift toward digital retail is expected to contribute significantly to the global horse riding equipment market growth throughout the forecast period.Regional Insights:• North America: Leads the market due to strong equestrian culture and high spending on premium riding gear.• Europe: Maintains a dominant position with established equestrian sports and demand for high-performance equipment.• Asia-Pacific: Emerging market with growing interest in horseback riding and expanding middle-class consumer base.• Latin America & Middle East: Experiencing gradual growth supported by increasing recreational riding activities and tourism.Recent Industry Developments• On January 23, 2024, Bogenraith Equestrian Centre will join the townsfolk of nearby Durris in celebrating its grand opening and promises that it is to be designed as a "world-class" horse riding venue. The centre, envisioned by owner Marion Dreelan, will offer high-quality facilities that will lessen the need for riders to travel south to reach competition.• On October 27, 2023, Laura's Saddlery, as the equestrian store in Tomball was known, turned one year old. Eighteen-year-old Laura Hughes opened it up in the late months of 2022 with a vision to provide supporters and riders with ample supplies having tack for use in training, in showing, and in competition; having effectively turned the store into a local stopping place for all equestrian needs.• In its new product line Halter Ego, The Tried Equestrian-the premier discount and consignment shop--added a new product from the well-known luxury riding brand on July 5, 2023. This union united two prominent torchbearers further improving their offerings making it possible for equestrians to acquire great quality gear and apparel.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:
Helmets and Others are the key segments driving market growth.

By Material Type:
The material type segment is segregated into Leather and Others.

By Region:
The market spans across North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. 