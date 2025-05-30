Garment Steamer Market to Reach USD 4.26 Billion by 2035 Growing at 6.4% CAGR Driven by Demand for Efficient Fabric Care

Garment Steamer Market

Rising demand for quick, efficient, and fabric-safe garment care solutions is driving innovation and adoption across residential and commercial sectors.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a newly published industry report, the global garment steamer market is poised for significant growth, with the market size estimated to reach USD 2.29 billion in 2025 and projected to surpass USD 4.26 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period.Discover Insights into the Market Request Your Sample Report!Rising Demand for Quick and Efficient Garment Care Driving Market ExpansionThe garment steamer market growth is being driven by a strong consumer shift toward quick, safe, and fabric-friendly alternatives to traditional ironing. Increasing urbanization, changing lifestyles, and growing awareness of personal grooming have made portable garment steamers and handheld clothes steamers essential tools for modern households and travelers alike.As consumers prioritize ease of use, convenience, and compact appliance design, manufacturers are responding with innovative products featuring faster heating times, automatic shut-off mechanisms, and multipurpose steaming capabilities.Regional Insights• Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rising incomes, urbanization, and a growing focus on personal grooming. Countries like China and India are key markets, supported by the rapid expansion of e-commerce and demand for compact, affordable garment care solutions.• North America: North America holds a significant market share, led by the U.S. where consumers favor high-performance, time-saving appliances. Both residential users and commercial sectors, including hospitality and dry cleaning, contribute to strong regional demand.• Europe: Europe sees steady growth, especially in Germany, the UK, and France, where consumers prioritize eco-friendly, energy-efficient products. The shift from traditional ironing to garment steamers is supported by demand for convenience and fabric protection.• Latin America: Latin America is an emerging market, with countries like Brazil and Mexico seeing rising interest in modern home appliances. Growing retail access and lifestyle changes are fueling gradual adoption across the region.• Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa region shows growing potential, particularly in urban centers and the hospitality sector. Rising awareness, income levels, and infrastructure development are contributing to increased demand for garment steamers.Discover new opportunities and gain transformative insights with our Consumer Electronics Sector Reports! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/consumer-electronics Industry Overview: A Shift Toward Technologically Advanced Fabric Care SolutionsWith rising disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies, the demand for smart garment steamers with digital controls, energy efficiency, and multi-fabric compatibility is escalating. These technological advancements are reshaping the global garment care appliance market, where steamers are becoming a preferred choice due to their ability to eliminate wrinkles, sanitize clothes, and freshen delicate fabrics without damage.In addition, the booming e-commerce sector has enabled wider access to garment steamers from leading brands, boosting global sales and customer engagement across regions.Challenges Faced by the Garment Steamer Market• High Competition from Traditional Irons: Despite the convenience garment steamers offer, traditional steam irons still dominate many markets due to their lower cost and familiarity. Consumer hesitation to shift from established habits can slow adoption, especially in price-sensitive regions.• Limited Awareness in Emerging Markets: In several developing regions, garment steamers are still perceived as luxury appliances. Limited product awareness, lack of in-store demonstrations, and minimal marketing penetration hinder broader consumer acceptance.• High Initial Cost and Maintenance Concerns: Garment steamers, particularly high-end models, can be costly for average consumers. Additionally, concerns over durability, frequent descaling, and water leakage issues may deter some users from long-term adoption.• Inconsistent Steam Quality and Performance: Low-cost or poorly designed steamers can deliver inconsistent results, leading to dissatisfaction and negative word-of-mouth. This affects market credibility and reinforces consumer reliance on traditional methods.• Limited Commercial Adoption in Some Sectors: While commercial demand is growing, sectors like retail and hospitality in certain regions still rely on manual pressing or ironing services. A lack of trained personnel and concerns over performance in high-volume environments limit wider use.Key Players• Philips Domestic Appliances• Jiffy Steamer Company, LLC• Conair Corporation• Rowenta ( Groupe SEB)• Panasonic Corporation• SteamFast (Vornado Air, LLC)• PurSteam World’s Best Steamers• SALAV (Shenzhen Salav Household Products Co., Ltd.)• Midea Group• Haier Group CorporationGet Full Access of this Report:Key Garment Steamer Industry Segmentation and Analysis Across Evolving Consumer PreferencesBy Detailed Product Type:The garment steamer industry is segmented into handheld/portable garment steamer and upright/ non-portable garment steamer.By Sales Channel:The industry is divided into direct sales, hypermarkets/supermarkets, multi-brand stores, exclusive stores, independent stores, online stores, and other sales channels.By Region:The industry spans North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA.Explore Related Research Reports on Consumer Electronics Industry Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analysis Size, Share and Forecast to 2035:Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market Report – Trends, Demand & Outlook 2035:Smartphone Screen Protector Market Analysis by Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2035:USA Percussion Massage Gun Market Growth - Trends & Forecast to 2035:United States Baby Diaper Market Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2035:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 