BOBA WARS ZERO Now Available on Amazon.com

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debut author Tom Dolan releases the BOBA WARS ZERO ebook on amazon .com for special, limited time pricing of just $0.99! This dynamic and genre-crossing novel combines science fiction, fantasy, and contemporary action in a fast-paced novel centered on identity, destiny, demon hunting and boba. And on May 31st, the BOBA WARS ZERO ebook’s release party will feature the new boba tea flavor, Thousand Year Star, and much more in a night to remember.Set in near-future America, the book follows Raen Bissitter, a former demon hunter operative seeking refuge in an ordinary life. Her plans fall apart when a series of unsettling events force her back. Raen's journey leads to the discovery that her half-sister, Massal, is the legendary Thousand Year Star, prophesied to stand against the return of an ancient destructive force. With danger mounting and time running out, Raen must face her own complicated past and protect her sister from demons, mad scientists, and a rogue island nation.And, for those who can make it to Northern Virginia, BOBA WARS ZERO is partnered with a a boba tea franchise, and now offered is Thousand Year Star boba tea. The BOBA WARS ZERO release party is tomorrow and it will feature the author, the cover artist, signing and reading, giveaways, and the drink. Thousand Year Star boba tea received a 10/10 review from a local food influencer and it is the ultimate beverage accompaniment to reading BOBA WARS ZERO. More information is at: bobawars.com/eventThe Thousand Year Star, in the novel, is the little sister who carries the weight of all of our destiny on her shoulders. Massal Bissitter is the Thousand Year Star and, for her troubled childhood, her namesake boba tea flavor is here in reality!BOBA WARS ZERO appeals to readers who enjoy face-paced writing where practically nothing is what it seems, features strong, sexy but flawed anti-heroes, and challenges the boundaries between myth and modernity.About the AuthorTom Dolan is a life-long storyteller. He lives in Virginia with his wife, Keren, his son, Carl, his daughters, Madeleine and Julia, and his Rhodesian Ridgeback, Brodie.

