Merit Resource Services Supports Central Washington with Trusted Workplace & Recovery Programs

YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merit Resource Services is proud to serve communities across Central Washington with professional services that promote safe, healthy, and productive environments. With locations in Yakima, Kennewick, Pasco, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Ellensburg, Merit has become a regional leader in offering care and assistance in Addiction Treatment for adults and adolescents.Merit offers a wide range of essential services, including:• Substance Use Assessments & Counseling• DUI Assessments• Deferred Prosecution Programs• Therapeutic Courts Provider with Drug and Alcohol Testing• Employee Assistance Programs (EAP)• Workplace Training & Education• Pre-employment & Random Testing Programs• Substance Use Disorder Intensive Outpatient and Outpatient Treatment• Alcohol & Drug Information School (ADIS)• Recovery Navigator Program• Pretrial Diversion ProgramWith decades of experience and a compassionate, qualified team, Merit works with employers to meet regulatory requirements, reduce risk, and support employee recovery and wellness.Merit Resource Services Mission is “To promote recovery for all in need by providing access to quality assessment, education, integrated treatment services and co-occurring services for substance user disorders and behavioral health needs.”To learn more about services or find a location near you, visit www.meritresources.org ###About Merit Resource ServicesMerit Resource Services is a nonprofit provider of drug and alcohol assessments, prevention, and treatment services throughout Central Washington. With multiple locations and a focus on education and recovery, Merit partners with businesses and individuals to build stronger, safer communities.

