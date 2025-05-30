Robert Jon & The Wreck Release Ominous New Single 'Dark Angel'

A Southern Rock Standout from Upcoming Album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes - Out Now via Journeyman Records

LOS ANGELES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck unveil “Dark Angel,” the latest single from their highly anticipated studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, due out August 22nd via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records. Produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Rival Sons), the track is available now on all major streaming platforms. STREAM “Dark Angel”. PRE-ORDER the new album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes. Watch the Official Music Video for “Dark Angel” HERE “Dark Angel” tells the story of a mysterious woman in Savannah, Georgia—equal parts memory, mirage, and muse. With evocative storytelling, moody guitar licks, and a groove steeped in country-soul swagger, the track captures a shadowy slice of Southern mythos, blurring the line between love and longing.“‘Dark Angel’ was another song that came out of our writing sessions at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A,” says guitarist Henry James. “We had the privilege of working with singer-songwriter Leslie Satcher (George Strait, Martina McBride, Gretchen Wilson, Patty Loveless, and Vince Gill), with lyrics inspired by one of her personal experiences as a touring musician. It tells the tale of an encounter with a mysterious woman in a bar in Savannah, GA—leaving plenty of room for poetic embellishment. Her knack for storytelling and wordplay was evident, and we had great chemistry as line after line poured out of her. The song was a natural fit for Cobb’s production, with punchy riffs and a classic southern/country rock groove. By coincidence, we recorded the song in the very city that inspired it—Savannah. We’re excited and proud to share ‘Dark Angel’ with the world.”“Dark Angel” follows a string of singles that showcase the wide emotional and sonic spectrum of Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, including the swaggering “Better Of Me,” the electrifying “Highway,” the reflective “Ashes in the Snow,” the smoldering “Long Gone” (co-written with John Oates), and the high-octane “Sittin’ Pretty.” Each track further solidifies the band’s identity as a modern rock powerhouse rooted in timeless American traditions.Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes was recorded in Savannah with the band living communally throughout the process—eating, writing, and recording together under Cobb’s watchful eye. The album captures the raw chemistry that has made their live shows legendary, pairing hard-driving rockers with heartfelt ballads, all anchored by the band’s sharp musicianship and soul-baring lyrics.“This record really represents who we are right now, both musically and personally,” says frontman Robert Jon Burrison. “We stepped away from our day-to-day and just focused on the songs, and you can feel that in every track.”Mixed by Greg Gordon (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson), the album will be available on CD, digital platforms, and limited edition colored vinyl, with special merch bundles including an exclusive shirt and bandana.Since forming in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck—featuring Robert Jon Burrison (vocals, guitar), Henry James (lead guitar, vocals), Andrew Espantman (drums, vocals), Warren Murrel (bass), and Jake Abernathie (keys)—have built a devoted international following through relentless touring and their signature blend of Southern rock, blues, and Americana. With songs steeped in heartache, resilience, and redemption, the band continues to carve out a distinct space in the modern roots-rock landscape.Currently on tour, the band is wrapping up their European summer dates with stops in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium, before heading back to the U.S. for a slate of shows including Fargo Blues Festival, Hookrock, Madison Ribberfest, and a featured performance at Telluride Blues and Brews Festival in September. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com CD Track List1. Sittin’ Pretty2. Ashes In The Snow3. Highway4. Old Man5. Dark Angel6. Long Gone7. Better Of Me8. I Wanna Give It9. Heartbreak & Last Goodbye10. Keep Myself CleanVINYL Track ListSide A1. Sittin’ Pretty2. Ashes In The Snow3. Highway4. Old Man5. Dark AngelSide B1. Long Gone2. Better Of Me3. I Wanna Give It4. Heartbreak & Last Goodbyes5. Keep Myself CleanTOUR DATES:Summer Europe and U.S.June 13 - Naches, WA - Chinook Fest 2025June 20 - Vitoria, ES - Askena Rock FestivalJune 21 - Le Thor, FR - Le SonografJune 25 - Aschaffenburg, DE - Colos-SaalJune 26 - Herscchbach, DE - Haus HergispachJune 27 - Torgau, DE - Kulturbastion Torgau Open AirJune 28 - Hanover, DE - Blues GarageJune 30 - Koln, DE - Die KantineJuly 1 - Wurzburg, DE - PosthalleJuly 2 - Marburg, DE - KFZ Marburg E.V.July 3 - Weert, NL - De BosuilJuly 4 - Diepenbeek, BE - Hookrock FestivalJuly 5 - Amsterdam, NL - MelkwegSummer U.S.August 1 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Blues FestivalAugust 2 - Lake View, IA - Stone Pier Summer Concert SeriesAugust 3 - Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art TheaterAugust 5 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland BallroomAugust 6 - Homer, NY - Center For The Arts of HomerAugust 7 - Ridgefield, CT - Ballard ParkAugust 8 - Athens, NY - Athens Riverside ParkAugust 9 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 10 - St. Johnsbury, VT - Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music SeriesAugust 12 - Waldoboro, ME - Waldo TheatreAugust 13 - New York, NY - Sony HallAugust 14 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music HallAugust 15 - South Park Township, PA - Summer Concert SeriesAugust 16 - Madison IN - Madison RibberfestSeptember 13 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues and Brews FestivalSpring 2026February 23-27 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Rock Legends Blues FestivalAbout Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without dealing with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe in or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.