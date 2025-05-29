MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNER CHERYL ORR NAMED A TOP WOMAN LAWYER IN CALIFORNIA

Cheryl Orr Steve Elie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that its Partner Cheryl Orr is recognized by the Daily Journal as among the "Top Women Lawyers 2025." The prestigious list highlights the leading 100 women attorneys in the State of California.“It’s an honor to celebrate Cheryl’s outstanding contributions,” says Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie . “Her work and achievements continue to elevate the standards of excellence in our profession.”Orr co-chairs the firm’s Insurance Litigation & Coverage Group. She “has built a 40-year career focusing on complex litigation and appellate work, with particular experience in insurance coverage law,” states the feature.According to Daily Journal, “In a high-profile 2024 case, Orr successfully defended New York Marine and General Insurance Company against Amber Heard in the Ninth Circuit. Heard had claimed the insurer was obligated to appoint independent counsel in her defamation lawsuit with Johnny Depp.” The publication continues that “the case received substantial coverage in legal publications."Orr represents clients in a broad range of litigation matters, with a strong focus on insurance coverage issues. Her expertise spans general liability, professional liability, advertising injury, directors and officers (D&O) liability, and construction defect claims. Orr is also a member of Musick Peeler’s water law group, where she advises on matters such as water rights disputes and rate-setting proceedings.Orr is a Certified Specialist in Appellate Law, a designation granted by the California Board of Legal Specialization. She manages civil appeals and writ petitions in the California Courts of Appeal, the California Supreme Court, and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Her appellate work includes multiple favorable rulings, with several published decisions—particularly in the insurance law arena.In other notable recognitions this year, Orr achieved the top Martindale-Hubbell rating of AV Preeminent Attorney.

