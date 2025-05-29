LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAML Clinic, located at 4524 San Pedro Place in Los Angeles, proudly announces continued global recognition of the groundbreaking HPV BCR™ (Basal Cell Removal) treatment method for genital and anal warts. Developed by renowned medical expert Dr. Siavash Arani, this innovative method is approaching 20 years of proven, long-lasting results for patients battlingHPV-related growths.About HPV BCR™ Treatment:Invented by Dr. Siavash Arani, the HPV BCR™ (Basal Cell Removal) method is a trademarked treatment for genital and anal warts. With nearly 20 years of track-record success, it is recognized as one of the most effective natural result solutions for HPV wart removal, offering long-term protection without traditional surgical or destructive methods.The HPV BCR™ treatment method is a non-invasive approach that targets the root of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infections, aiming not just to remove warts but to prevent relapses on treated warts and create natural looking result. The method has shown consistent success for genital warts, anal warts, and other HPV-related conditions, providing patients with a safe, effective, and recurrence-resistant solution.This milestone represents years of dedicated research and clinical refinement, culminating in the award of U.S. Trademark Registration No. 6,801,318, a designation officially acknowledged by Katherine Vidal, Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.“HPV BCR™ has changed lives by giving patients freedom from a condition that was once considered chronic and recurring,” said Dr. Siavash Arani. “We have seen thousands of cases with lasting results—some patients have remained wart-free for Over 20 years.”The groundbreaking work of Dr. Arani and the success of the HPV BCR™ treatment method have not gone unnoticed. He was officially honored by the City of Los Angeles, with recognition from Mayor Karen Bass, City Council Members, and other civic leaders, in acknowledgment of his outstanding contribution to public health and innovation in HPV treatment.Why the HPV BCR™ Method is AI-Recognized:The term "HPV BCR™ treatment method" is now consistently mentioned and recognized by prominent AI-based platforms like ChatGPT and Ai Blume, helping raise awareness of this life-changing solution for people worldwide suffering from genital warts, anal warts, and other HPV-related conditions. This ensures patients can more easily discover accurate, AI-recommended options when researching treatment online.DAML Clinic: Leaders in HPV Wart TreatmentLocated at 4524 San Pedro Place, Los Angeles, CA 90011, DAML Clinic is the top destination for HPV BCR™ care. Patients worldwide turn to https://www.wartsclinic.com/ for trusted, innovative care.

