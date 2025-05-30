Collin County’s Hot Housing Market Adds 4.9% in Value in 2025

2025 Collin County commercial property % increase in taxable value by value range 2025 Collin County single family % increase by value range Collin County houses valued above/below market value Dallas Fortworth Metro single family value appreciation vs Collin assessment increase %

O'Connor discusses the high residential property value increases for Collin County in 2025.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collin County has become one of the hottest and most expensive housing markets in Texas, and even in the United States as a whole. With demand for property of all types soaring around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the Collin Central Appraisal District (CAD) has increased aggressive taxation in the past decade. To counter unreasonable and unfair valuations and taxes, more citizens of Collin County are protesting these taxes every year, with over 26% of the entire county doing so in 2023. It seems that in 2025, all of theseCollin Sees Demand for Luxury and Affordable HousingThe once-rural county found its total property valued at $194.06 billion in 2025, an increase of 4.9% from 2024. When broken down into the cost brackets for homes, an interesting story is told. The largest increase in assessed value was for homes valued at over $5 million, not exactly shocking given the nature of such properties. In second place were homes worth under $250,000, which increased 11.8%. Homes in this value range are already becoming a rarity, and it looks like even more are being pushed out into higher brackets. Homes valued between $500,000 and $750,000 added the most value, growing by $2.13 billion. This inflated cost seems to be the new standard price for a single-family home in Collin County.When we look at how homes are valued by footage, we can see that the transformation of the county by gentrification and population growth is in full swing. Homes between 2,000 and 3,999 square feet were by far the biggest contributor to the notice value with $119.83 billion. Homes of this footage added over $5 billion in value between 2024 and 2025, an increase of 4.4%. By percentage, the fastest grower was for homes larger than 8,000 square feet, which added 21.9% more value. Luxury housing between 6,000 and 7,999 square feet also saw a solid bump in value with 9.5%.The housing boom of the new millennium can be seen plain as day on the graph that shows home values by year of construction. 48% of property value in Collin County was built between 2001 and 2020, representing $92.10 billion. The continuing boom is also easily illustrated, with new construction already accounting for 13% of all home value. Homes constructed in this timeframe also saw the biggest growth rate by percentage and dollar amount, notching an increase of 30.5% and $6.12 billion, respectively. Much like homes of lesser value mentioned above, older homes saw a strong growth in value in 2025.Collin CAD and other entities determine if homes are overvalued or not by comparing the sales of similar homes in the same year. This can also be used in property tax appeals to establish an unequal appraisal. In 2025, it was determined that 22% of Collin County homes were overvalued. This is a slight improvement from over 28% being overvalued in 2024. This fact should give residents yet another reason to consider a property tax protest, as they could see a great chance of winning on several grounds.A recent study by the MetroTex Association of Realtors makes an even better case for residents of Collin County to appeal their taxes. They discovered through comparing the sales of homes to similar assessments across the DFW area that various CADs were more off in their valuations than realized. MetroTex’s research showed a general growth of .3% in home values, not the 4.9% put forward by Collin CAD. If this is true, then Collin CAD has a long way to go before their numbers can be trusted without a truckload of salt.Collin Commercial Properties Rise 14.8%Collin has made headlines for housing prices and the rocketing cost of living. But business property has also seen an increase in notice of market value. Worth an estimated $66.09 billion, the value of commercial properties grew by 14.8% in 2025. While businesses of all kinds increased by double digits, it was those worth over $5 million that grew by the highest percentage and the most value. While these top businesses grew by 15%, commercial properties worth between $1 million and $5 million netted 14.2%. Even the smallest of businesses saw their value go up by over $100 million.Even in the field of commercial properties, you cannot get away from the specter of the housing market. Of the $66.09 billion in value, $25.27 billion was for apartments. Apartments and other multi-family housing only added to their lead by growing 16.5%, putting their appreciation rate above single-family homes. Office space is still in second place but saw a slow growth of 7.3% in 2025. Reminiscent of many other Texas counties, the largest increase going by percentage was for hotels at 40.5%.Like residential properties, the value of Collin County commercial properties is mostly a result of the 2001-2020 construction boom, which accounts for 45% of all value. New construction did not see quite the post-pandemic bounce that homes received, with only 9% of value being a result of that era of building. Still, new construction is on the rise and increased in value by 64.6% in 2025. While only making up a tiny fraction of commercial property, buildings constructed before 1960 still saw their assessed value jump by 35.8%.Breaking the Illusion?Commercial properties are typically protested much more than residential ones, and it seems that is entirely justified in Collin County. Analysis by the Green Street Real Estate Firm estimated that the value of commercial property across the United States was in reality -21% for growth in 2025. This compares painfully to the alleged 14.3% increase that Collin CAD has shown. This decline is theorized to be the result of high interest rates, the inability to get credit, and the general trend of property selling poorly due to high costs. Since this is a nationwide trend, it may not apply to Collin County, but it should give property owners plenty of food for thought.Collin Apartments More Valuable Than EverAs the pinnacle of commercial property in Collin County, apartments represent a hybrid of business and residential trends. Being the suburban county equivalent of an Old West boomtown, it should not be a shock to learn that the majority of apartment value in the area was built between 2000-2025. 54% of all apartment values were made in the period between 2001 and 2020 alone, with new construction boosting that by another 15%. New construction also increased its value by 79.3% in 2025.Many counties subdivide apartments into many categories, like high-rise or low-rise. Collin County only has two options, so there is not as detailed a breakdown to analyze. Of the $25.27 billion in value, only $4.71 billion is separated into garden apartments. While garden apartments saw a solid 9.1% increase, everything else had a jump of 16.5%.Office Space ReturnsThe shadow of the pandemic has been slow to leave the office property sector, where cultural shifts have challenged the need for such spaces. As things return to normal, there has become a bigger demand for office properties over a wide range of industries. A strong majority of office properties were built in the time between 2001 and 2020, totaling 64%. New construction did well for itself, adding 41% more value in 2025, to make up 8% of the total market.Unlike apartments, office space is sufficiently broken down by type. Low-rise office buildings, the staple set up for a rural county, remain at the top of the mountain with $11.30 billion in assessed value. A symbol of Collin County’s transformation, there has been a steady increase in high-rise offices, adding 11% in 2025. Medical offices were able to earn a bump of 7.6%.The Shopping Center Rules RetailOutside of manufacturing, retail has probably been the biggest business type to suffer thanks to changes in recent decades. But all across Texas, it looks like that obituary should not be written yet. In 2025, Collin County retail was assessed by Collin CAD at $7.77 billion. The demand for retail is so high that even properties constructed before 1960 saw their value increase by 38.3%. Keeping with the trends we have observed so far, retail spaces built between 2001-2020 dominate the market with 50% of value. New construction is already at 9% of the total, with a 2025 value increase of 39.3%.It may be a DFW stereotype, but the prevalence of the strip mall appears to be true. Worth an assessed $2.96 billion in 2025, strip mall shopping centers saw their value increase by 15.6%. Neighborhood shopping centers were nipping at the heels;, however, with a total of $2.36 billion. Single-occupancy retail, also known as big box stores, saw an increase of 21.5%, and were firmly in third place with $1.04 billion.Warehouses Increase by 26.6%The unsung hero of commerce everywhere, the humble warehouse is a strong indicator of a healthy economy. While not a huge commercial property genre at only $1.30 billion in value, warehouses are quickly becoming established in Collin County. This can be seen in numbers for new construction, where 21% of all warehouse value was built in 2021 or later, including a jump of 73.3% in 2025. There is not a clear dominance for 2001-2020 construction this go around, as it only has a slim lead over warehouses built between 1981-2000.Collin CAD divides warehouses into four types, each with its own role and value. With $844.58 million in value assessed in 2025, office warehouses are the front-runners in the county, representing the majority by a wide margin. The standard warehouse, metallic, and mini warehouse all follow. Each type saw a jump in value of over 25% in 2025, with the exception of the mini warehouse, which actually lost 5.2% in value.Tying the Numbers TogetherEven when told exclusively through graphs, the tale of Collin County is self-evident. This is a county on the rise, one of many around the DFW area. Every county around the Metroplex is seeing an uptick in population, funds, property values, and taxes. Collin County is among the most expensive. Along with the likes of Denton, it seems that Collin is destined to be one of the trendiest suburban areas in the United States.With so much emphasis on recent construction, and the influx of a growing population, the whole situation is hard for Collin CAD to get their head around. With so many new variables creeping in every year, they cannot keep up with demand. So, they use computer-based models, mass estimates, and other moonshots to bundle this goldmine of properties together. This can and does lead to taxpayers footing inaccurate bills.With housing quickly reaching Austin levels, it is important that all residents appeal their taxes. O’Connor is here to help in that regard. We have been fighting aggressive CADs for 50 years and are one of the largest firms in the United States. We will gladly join forces with you and get you through the various sticky situations that you will need to navigate on your journey. You will never be charged a dime unless we reduce your taxes. Even if we have to bring a lawsuit against Collin CAD itself.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

