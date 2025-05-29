Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group and CEO Michael Battalini

The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group

Michael Battalini joins the Sewickley Chamber of Commerce

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group and CEO Michael Battalini Join Sewickley Valley Chamber of CommerceThe Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group (PWMG), a leading financial advisory firm specializing in retirement and income planning, is proud to announce its membership in the Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce. This strategic move underscores PWMG's commitment to fostering strong community ties and supporting local economic growth.Under the leadership of President and CEO Michael Battalini, PWMG has been dedicated to helping clients protect and grow their assets for over a decade. His expertise lies in crafting personalized financial strategies that shield client investments from market volatility, ensuring a secure and comfortable retirement. Battalini couples this expertise with a special focus on the employee benefits offered by the federal government to its employees, helping them to better understand their benefits so they can retire feeling prepared. Battalini is also the host of the Safe Retirement Radio show where he covers pressing financial topics each week. Working with renowned international economist, Tom Hegna, Michael Battalini published a book, Don't Worry, Retire Happy!. Battalini, a Registered Financial Consultant (RFC) and a graduate of Robert Morris University, brings over 25 years of experience in asset protection and income planning.“Joining the Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce is a significant step for us,” said Battalini. “We are excited to collaborate with fellow business leaders to contribute to the vibrancy and prosperity of the Sewickley community.”PWMG's inclusion in the Chamber's member directory reflects its active participation in the local business ecosystem. The firm's office, located at 1106 Ohio River Blvd, Suite 604 in Sewickley, serves as a hub for clients seeking comprehensive financial planning services.The Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce is known for its dedication to promoting business development and community engagement. PWMG's membership aligns with the Chamber's mission to support and connect local enterprises.For more information about The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group and its services, visit www.pwmg1.com



