Salem Baptist Church Invites Community to Annual Parking Lot Party on June 7

Family-Friendly Event Features Free Food, Music, Games and Community Fellowship

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salem Baptist Church is excited to announce its annual Parking Lot Party, a yearly tradition that brings together the community for an afternoon of joy, unity and celebration. The event will take place on Saturday, June 7, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 3131 Lake Street.

This free, family-friendly gathering will feature a variety of activities designed to entertain attendees of all ages, including bounce houses, obstacle courses, face painting, mechanical rides, basketball, lawn games, sack races, life-sized games and music provided by DJ Flyness. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary food and refreshments throughout the event.

"Our annual Parking Lot Party is more than just an event; it's a manifestation of our commitment to fostering community spirit and togetherness," said Rev. Brandon Whitaker, Youth and Young Adult Pastor at Salem Baptist Church. "We welcome everyone to join us for a day filled with laughter, connection and the joy of fellowship."

Salem Baptist Church has been a cornerstone of the North Omaha community since its founding in 1922. The church is dedicated to transforming lives by Exalting the Savior, Evangelizing the Lost, Equipping the Saints and Expanding the Kingdom of God.

Volunteers are essential to the success of the Parking Lot Party. Those interested in contributing their time and talents can sign up at salembc.org/volunteer.

Event Details:

What: Salem Baptist Church Annual Parking Lot Party

When: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake Street, Omaha, Neb. 68111

Admission: Free and open to the public

About Salem Baptist Church

Salem Baptist Church has a history dating back to 1922. It is the most prominent African-American congregation in Nebraska and is dedicated to transforming lives. Salem Baptist Church aims to spread the gospel and make disciples in Jesus' name. Their mission is to retire debts, renovate facilities and raise a new generation of Christian leaders.

For more information about Salem Baptist Church and its mission, please visit salembc.org.

