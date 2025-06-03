Nimble Global Unveils Critical Guide to Vendor Management System Selection in the Digital Workforce Landscape

David Ballew, CEO

Nimble Global challenges buyers to demand proof of innovation.

Traditional systems built on decades-old architectures can no longer meet the demands of modern workforce management, and the VMS industry is undergoing a revolution that is leaving many behind.” — David Ballew, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nimble Global , a leader in international workforce compliance, has released a groundbreaking article challenging traditional Vendor Management System (VMS) selection methodologies, providing enterprise buyers with a revolutionary "Show Me" approach to due diligence.The comprehensive guide, authored by David Ballew , CEO of Nimble Global, exposes critical vulnerabilities in current VMS procurement strategies, revealing that 75% of organisations risk selecting outdated technologies based primarily on unverified industry reports and brand recognition.Key Insights:✅90% of current VMS platforms operate on decades-old technological architectures✅Most enterprise buyers rely on unaudited industry rankings for technology selection - a.k.a. 'pay-to-play' industry reports✅Modern workforce management requires AI-integrated, compliance-focused solutionsThe research highlights critical evaluation criteria for VMS selection, including:🟣Data protection and cross-border compliance🟣Real-time analytics capabilities🟣AI and machine learning integration🟣Transparent pricing models🟣Modernisation roadmapsNimble Global's guide challenges buyers to demand proof of innovation, recommending they ask vendors to demonstrate functionality in production environments rather than accepting marketing claims.Urgent Call to Action for Enterprise BuyersThe article concludes with a provocative question: "Do you really need a VMS in today's world?" – urging organisations to critically reassess their workforce management technologies.AvailabilityThe complete article is available for download here About Nimble GlobalSince its founding in 2019, Nimble Global has established itself as a leader in international workforce compliance, delivering measurable results through data-driven methodologies and innovative technology. With headquarters in London and projects spanning 90+ countries, we combine local expertise with global reach to transform how organisations manage compliance. Our diverse team of specialists continuously develops new benchmarks and solutions, positioning us at the forefront of compliance and consultancy evolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.