Spring Home Maintenance: Caitlin Sadwick of Exceptional Exteriors Shares Seasonal Prep Tips in HelloNation Magazine

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preparing a home for spring in Rochester requires more than a change of décor—it demands focused exterior maintenance after months of winter wear. In HelloNation Magazine , Caitlin Sadwick of Exceptional Exteriors offers a practical guide for homeowners looking to protect their properties as the seasons change. Her expert advice centers on preventing long-term damage through proactive care, from rooftops to foundations.According to Sadwick, one of the first priorities should be a full roof inspection to identify issues like missing shingles or signs of water intrusion caused by ice dams. With spring rains approaching, early repairs are crucial to avoiding leaks and structural deterioration. She also stresses the importance of clearing gutters and downspouts, which play a major role in diverting water away from siding and foundations.The article highlights that siding often suffers during harsh winters. Cracks, peeling paint, or warping should be addressed immediately to prevent moisture from penetrating exterior walls. Sadwick encourages homeowners to inspect windows and doors as well, checking for seal damage or drafts that affect both comfort and energy efficiency.In addition to structural checks, outdoor spaces such as decks and fences also require seasonal attention. Power-washing and resealing wooden decks, fixing loose fence posts, and trimming trees can all extend the life of these features while improving safety and curb appeal. Homeowners are also advised to examine foundations for cracks and consider resealing walkways and driveways to avoid further degradation.Caitlin Sadwick’s advice in Spring Home Maintenance: Preparing Your Rochester Home for the Season helps homeowners approach spring with confidence, knowing that simple, early interventions can protect their homes from costly repairs and ensure a smooth transition into warmer weather.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

