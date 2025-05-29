ONEISALL MAKES ITS PROFESSIONAL GROOMING DEBUT WITH THE GRANDMASTER PRO CLIPPER

Brand’s First Pro-Grade Tool Designed for Working Groomers Who Demand Power, Precision, and Reliability

CHINO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After earning the trust of millions of pet parents with its popular at-home grooming tools, OneIsAll is stepping into the professional grooming arena for the first time with the launch of the Grandmaster Pro Professional Pet Clipper . Purpose-built for professional groomers and set to become the most efficient professional pet clippers on the market. This all-new clipper delivers the speed, durability, and performance required in high-volume grooming environments, without sacrificing the user-friendly design the brand is known for.The Grandmaster Pro marks a major milestone for OneIsAll as it expands beyond the consumer space and enters the professional grooming market with a product developed specifically for working groomers. Designed in collaboration with grooming professionals, the clipper addresses key challenges of daily shop life: mat handling, grooming fatigue, battery downtime, and tool compatibility.Key Features Tailored for Grooming Pros:• Up to 60% Faster Grooming TimeHigh-performance blades provide ultra-smooth cutting with no snags or tugs, even on thick, curly, or matted coats, allowing groomers to complete trims in as little as 10–30 minutes per pet.• Nonstop Power with Swappable Battery SystemComes with two high-capacity, rechargeable batteries and a swappable design that delivers up to 90 minutes of cordless runtime per charge.• Quiet, Low-Vibration OperationNoise and vibration-reduction technology create a calmer experience for anxious dogs while helping groomers maintain focus and control, particularly important in busy salons or mobile units.• Universal Blade CompatibilityThe durable steel blade reduces the need for frequent replacements and is compatible with standard blades, giving professionals the flexibility to use their preferred setup.• Ergonomic, Pro-Ready BuildLightweight, balanced design minimizes hand fatigue during long grooming sessions. Built for durability and comfort, even in high-volume shops.“We’ve spent years perfecting grooming tools for pet parents at home, and now, we’re excited to bring that same commitment to simplicity and performance to the professional world,” said Terry Zhang, Founder and CEO of OneIsAll. "Our research revealed a significant demand and gap in the professional grooming market, highlighting key pain-points for groomers. We saw an opportunity to apply our innovation and expertise to solve these challenges, leading to the development of the Grandmaster Pro. This product represents our first step into the professional grooming category, which has been engineered from the ground up to meet the needs of groomers who work with dogs all day, every day.”The OneIsAll Grandmaster Pro Professional Pet Clipper is available now on Amazon and OneIsAll.com, starting at $129.99. The complete kit includes the clipper, two rechargeable batteries, multiple guide combs, and maintenance tools.For more information, visit www.OneIsAll.com or follow @OneIsAll_official on social media.About OneIsAllOneIsAll is dedicated to “Transform How You Pet”, blending innovation with everyday practicality to improve the lives of pets and their people. From professional-grade grooming tools to smart feeding solutions and most recently tools for groomers. OneIsAll brings innovative technology and thoughtful design together to improve pet care routines worldwide. OneIsAll is proud to be honored with a CES 2025 TWICE Picks Award for their Comfy C1 Cordless Pet Grooming Vacuum Kit and sponsor the National Dog Show, celebrating the incredible bond between humans and their canine companions. Learn more at www.OneIsAll.com or follow @OneIsAll_official on Instagram and Facebook.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about OneIsAll and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

