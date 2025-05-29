Organ Care Systems Market Growth | Trends, Demand & Forecast 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Organ Care Systems Market

The Global Organ Care Systems Market is estimated to reach at a Significant CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Organ Care Systems Market is driven by rising organ transplants and innovations in preservation technology, enhancing donor organ viability and global transplant success.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:The Global Organ Care Systems Market is expanding rapidly, fueled by advances in medical technology and rising demand for organ transplants. OCS devices keep donor organs in a near-physiological state during transport, increasing their survivability and improving transplant results. This breakthrough solves the essential issue of organ preservation, which has hitherto been hampered by cold ischemia times.Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/organ-care-systems-market Market Drivers and Opportunities:Key factors propelling the OCS market include:Technological Advancements: Innovations such as normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) and portable perfusion systems are revolutionizing organ preservation by maintaining organs at body temperature, ensuring better function and viability.Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: The rising prevalence of conditions like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease is leading to a higher demand for organ transplants.Government Initiatives: Policies aimed at improving organ donation rates and transplant systems are creating a more favorable environment for OCS adoption.Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations between healthcare providers and OCS manufacturers are enhancing the accessibility and effectiveness of organ preservation technologies.Market Segmentation:By Product TypePortableTrolley.By Organ TypeKidneyHeartLiverLungsOthers.By End-userHospitalsAmbulatory Surgical CentersOthers.By RegionNorth AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Market Geographical Share:North America presently dominates the OCS market, with an estimated 38.4% global share in 2022. This is due to excellent hospital infrastructure, large organ donation rates, and the existence of major OCS manufacturers. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the highest growth due to increased healthcare investment and increased awareness of organ transplantation.Key Players:Prominent companies in the OCS market include:TransMedics Inc.Xvivo Perfusion ABParagonix Technologies IncOrganOx LimitedBridge to Life LtdInstitut Georges LopezOrgan Recovery Systems.Recent Developments:United States:TransMedics Inc. reported a 48% year-over-year revenue increase in Q1 2025, driven by a 63% rise in liver transplant sales using its OCS, leading to an upward revision of its full-year revenue outlook.OrganOx Limited raised $142 million to fund its U.S. expansion and potential stock market listing, aiming to enhance its liver transplant technology's reach.Japan:XVIVO Perfusion AB announced an agreement to acquire the transplant clinical workflow automation business from Healthtech Solutions Inc., aiming to expand its presence in the Japanese market.Bridge to Life Ltd. partnered with ULS Coimbra in Portugal to improve liver preservation for transplantation, with plans to extend similar collaborations in Japan to enhance organ transplant success rates.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Conclusion:The Organ Care Systems market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological innovations, increasing demand for organ transplants, and supportive government policies. As the market expands, key players are focusing on strategic partnerships and technological advancements to enhance organ preservation and transplantation outcomes globally.Related Reports:

