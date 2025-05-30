Massive Bio to Showcase AI-Driven Oncology Innovations at ASCO25

Massive Bio announces its participation at ASCO25, highlighting AI-powered oncology innovations and clinical trial matching technology.

Massive Bio highlights AI-driven clinical trial matching, real-world data solutions, and expert insights at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Technology can meet patients at the right time, with the right opportunity, no matter how complex the diagnosis.” — Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Company to highlight patient-trial matching platform, real-world evidence solutions, and recent scientific contributionsMassive Bio, a global company specializing in AI-powered clinical trial matching and oncology data solutions, is participating in the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 30 to June 3 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. The company is exhibiting at Booth IH04 in the Innovation Hub, where its team is presenting its technology platform and initiatives to support clinical trial enrollment and data-driven decision-making in oncology.Massive Bio’s participation reflects its commitment to expanding access to clinical research through digital innovation and real-world data."At Massive Bio, we’ve always believed that access to clinical trials should not depend on geography, income, or system navigation," said Selin Kurnaz , Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Massive Bio. "ASCO25 is more than a conference. It’s where meaningful partnerships are formed and shared challenges are addressed. We’re honored to stand among those pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for cancer patients worldwide."Selin Kurnaz will be participating in the PCC Drop-In Session at ASCO on May 30, 2025. This event brings together key stakeholders in precision oncology to discuss advancements in comprehensive genomic profiling, clinical trial matching, and patient-centered care."ASCO is where science, technology, and care delivery converge," said Çağatay Çulcuoğlu , Co-founder, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Massive Bio. "We’re bringing not just advanced technology, but a vision for a more connected and intelligent ecosystem. One where data informs better decisions and every patient has a fair chance to engage in research."Scientific Contributions by Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla Massive Bio’s Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, is delivering two presentations at ASCO25:• Poster Presentation• Title: Transforming oncology clinical trial matching through multi-agent AI and an oncology-specific knowledge graph: A prospective evaluation in 3,800 patients• Track: Care Delivery / Models of Care• Abstract: 1554 | Poster Board: 320• Oral Presentation (ASCO/ESMO Joint Session)• Title: Advancing Cancer Research and Patient-Centric Pre-Screening Hubs—Leveraging Digital Technologies• Date and Time: June 1, 2025, 1:31 to 1:43 PM CDTDr. Loaiza-Bonilla is also co-author of a recent NEJM AI article titled “Harnessing Moravec’s Paradox in Health Care: A New Era of Collaborative Intelligence,” which explores the role of AI in improving research workflows and enabling patient-centric trial access."Technology has matured to a point where it can meet patients at the right time, with the right opportunity, no matter how complex the diagnosis," said Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer. "At ASCO25, we’re proud to share how real-world data, artificial intelligence, and clinical expertise are coming together to break longstanding barriers in oncology research."Highlights at Booth IH04ASCO25 attendees visiting Massive Bio’s booth can:• View demonstrations of the company’s AI-driven clinical trial matching platform• Learn more about DUO, a real-world data solution for healthcare analytics and provider engagement• Meet with the clinical and commercial teams to explore collaboration opportunitiesMeetings can be scheduled in advance at www.massivebio.com/asco25 About Massive BioMassive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, it streamlines the patient journey, enhances access to advanced treatment options, and optimizes clinical trials. Massive Bio collaborates with pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and healthcare institutions worldwide. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the Cancer Moonshot White House initiative, the company has received recognition from the National Cancer Institute and operates across 17 countries with a global team of over 100 employees. For more information, visit www.massivebio.com

