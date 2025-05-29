Biological Skin Substitutes Market to Hit $0.97B by 2031 | Key Companies, and Regional Developments | DataM Intelligence

Biological Skin Substitutes Market

Biological skin substitutes market is growing rapidly due to rising chronic wounds, aging population, and innovations in regenerative tissue therapies.

The Biological Skin Substitutes Market is set to grow from $0.44B in 2024 to $0.97B by 2031, with a 9.2% CAGR, driven by rising chronic wounds and innovation in tissue regeneration.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Biological Skin Substitutes Market size was estimated at USD 0.41 billion in 2023. Looking ahead, the market is poised for substantial growth. It is expected to reach approximately USD 0.44 billion in 2024 and expand to USD 0.97 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.20% during the forecast period (2024–2031).Download Exclusive Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/biological-skin-substitutes-market This acceleration is fueled by a rising geriatric population susceptible to chronic wounds, increasing diabetic patient numbers worldwide, and a growing need for innovative tissue regeneration therapies. Furthermore, innovations in bioengineered skin substitutes, which closely mimic the structure and function of human skin, are making treatment outcomes more efficient and accessible.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America remains the dominant force in the biological skin substitutes market, thanks to advanced healthcare infrastructure, the high prevalence of chronic wounds, and the presence of major market players. The U.S. alone contributes a large portion of the regional revenue, supported by government funding, insurance coverage for advanced wound care, and robust R&D in regenerative medicine.Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region, particularly countries like Japan, China, and South Korea, is witnessing the fastest growth. Factors such as aging populations, increased incidence of diabetes, and rising healthcare expenditure are boosting demand for biological skin substitutes. In Japan, increasing acceptance of bioengineered skin for burns and chronic wounds is driving market penetration, while government initiatives to support elderly care are reinforcing adoption rates.Key CompaniesVericel CorporationOrganogenesis IncBiotissueIntegra LifesciencesTissue Regenix GroupSmith & Nephew plcConvaTecStryker CorporationMimedx Group IncLatest NewsLatest News of USAIn a notable development, PolyNovo, an Australian biomedical firm, reported record-breaking U.S. sales of its synthetic dermal regeneration product, NovoSorb BTM, in late 2024. The U.S. market accounted for over USD 10 million in monthly sales, reflecting the product's growing acceptance among American healthcare providers for treating burns, trauma, and surgical wounds. PolyNovo has announced plans to expand manufacturing by the end of 2025 to meet soaring demand from U.S. hospitals and burn centers.Additionally, Organogenesis entered a strategic R&D partnership with Purdue University in mid-2023. The collaboration focuses on developing next-generation biological skin substitutes by combining Purdue's expertise in biomaterials with Organogenesis' clinical experience. This initiative aims to improve product efficacy and reduce costs, with an emphasis on customizing skin grafts based on patient-specific needs especially for military personnel and pediatric burn patients.Latest News of JapanJapan's biological skin substitute market is showing promising growth potential. In early 2024, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved new reimbursement policies for advanced wound care, which include biologically engineered skin products. This decision is expected to accelerate market adoption, particularly in eldercare facilities, where chronic wounds are a growing concern.Moreover, Osaka University and Teijin Pharma have joined forces to launch a pilot project on 3D-printed skin equivalents using patient-derived cells. Their goal is to develop a customizable skin graft product specifically for the Japanese market, which is dealing with a rapidly aging population and increasing demand for long-term wound care solutions.Clinical trials are already underway at major teaching hospitals in Tokyo and Kyoto, focusing on patients with diabetic foot ulcers and pressure sores. If successful, this could position Japan as a leader in personalized skin regeneration therapies in the Asia-Pacific region.Market Segmentation:By Product Type: Temporary Skin substitutes (Amnion, Cadaveric skin, Porcine skin, Others), Permanent Skin Substitutes (Epicel, Alloderm, Integra, Others.By Application: Burns, Cancer, Injuries, Dermatologic conditions, Others.By End User: Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others.By Region: North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and AfricaConclusionThe global biological skin substitutes market is on a strong growth trajectory, backed by scientific advancements, rising healthcare awareness, and increasing incidences of complex wounds. The global biological skin substitutes market is on a strong growth trajectory, backed by scientific advancements, rising healthcare awareness, and increasing incidences of complex wounds. With North America currently leading in innovation and adoption, and the Asia-Pacific region particularly Japan emerging as a future growth hub, the market's expansion over the next decade appears both steady and transformative.As key players continue to invest in product innovation and expand into underserved markets, biological skin substitutes are poised to become a cornerstone of modern wound care. The continued integration of biotechnology, personalized medicine, and healthcare policy support will be crucial in shaping the future of this promising industry.

