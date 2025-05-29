Contract Pharma Packaging Market to Hit $26.59B By 2032 | DataM Intelligence
The Contract Pharma Packaging Market is projected to grow from USD 15.21 billion in 2024 to USD 26.59 billion by 2032, driven by rising outsourcing
The U.S. Contract Pharma Packaging Market is booming, fueled by rising demand for biologics and personalized medicine, with market size expected to surpass 24.79 By 2031.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview
— DataM Intelligence
The Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size 2025 reached an estimated value of USD 15.21 Billion in 2024 and is expected to increase to about USD 26.59 Billion By 2032 with CAGR of 7.23%
These services cover various stages, including primary packaging (like blister packs, vials, and bottles), secondary packaging (such as labeling, inserts, and cartons), and tertiary packaging (which includes shipping boxes, outer containers, and pallets). The market is driven by factors such as the need for cost-effective solutions, expertise in regulatory compliance, and the ability to scale operations efficiently.
Regional Outlook
North America
North America dominates the pharmaceutical contract packaging market, representing more than 36% of the worldwide revenue in 2023. The United States plays a major role, with the market expected to reach USD 28.17 billion by 2030. Factors driving this growth include a well-established pharmaceutical industry, stringent regulatory requirements, and a high demand for specialized packaging solutions for biologics and personalized medicines.
Asia-Pacific
The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the pharmaceutical contract packaging market, with countries like India and China emerging as significant players. The region's cost-effective manufacturing capabilities and growing healthcare infrastructure further contribute to its market expansion.
Key Players
Several companies dominate the global pharmaceutical contract packaging market, offering a range of services to meet the diverse needs of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Notable players include:
Catalent Pharma Solutions
Aphena Pharma Solutions
ROPACK INC
Wasdell Packaging Group
Baxter BioPharma Solutions
AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
Pfizer CentreSource
Daito Pharmaceutical
Nipro Corporation
Becton Dickinson & Company
Market Segmentation:
By Type: Primary Packaging System, Secondary Packaging System, Tertiary Packaging System
By Raw Material: Plastic & Polymers, Glass, Metals, Paper & Board, Rubber, Cotton, Others
By Application: Transmucosal Drug Delivery Packaging, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging, Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging, Topical Drug Delivery Packaging, Injectable Packaging, Oral Drug Delivery Packaging, Others
Latest Developments
Lonza's Strategic Shift: In December 2024, Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza announced plans to exit its capsules and health ingredients business to focus on its core CDMO operations. This strategic move aims to streamline its services and enhance growth prospects in high-value therapeutic areas .
Gerresheimer's Revenue Adjustment: German packaging and medical equipment maker Gerresheimer revised its revenue forecast for 2025, expecting organic growth of 3% to 5%, down from the previous estimate of 7% to 10%. The adjustment reflects subdued demand in certain segments and the impact of recent acquisitions.
Nipro Corporation introduced its innovative Direct-to-Fill (D2F) glass vials in October 2024, aimed at improving the efficiency of pharmaceutical packaging operations. These vials allow for direct filling from production to the vial, minimizing handling and reducing contamination risks.
Latest News - USA
Lonza, the Swiss contract drug manufacturer, revealed its decision to discontinue its capsules and health ingredients division in order to concentrate on its primary CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) services. This strategic move aims to streamline its services and enhance growth prospects in high-value therapeutic areas .
Latest News - Japan
In October 2024, Nipro Corporation introduced its cutting-edge Direct-to-Fill (D2F) glass vials, aimed at boosting the efficiency of pharmaceutical packaging workflows. These vials allow for direct filling from production to the vial, minimizing handling and reducing contamination risks.
Conclusion
The pharmaceutical contract packaging market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for specialized packaging solutions, and the need for compliance with stringent regulatory standards. Companies operating in this space must focus on innovation, sustainability, and operational efficiency to capitalize on emerging opportunities and meet the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry.
