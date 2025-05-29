Global Oxygenator Market Size Expected To Reach USD 485 Million 2032, grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2032

Oxygenator Market

The Oxygenator Market was valued at USD 378 million in 2024. expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 485 million.

Breathing new possibilities into medicine, oxygenators are key to supporting life in critical moments, transforming respiratory care through innovation and precision.” — Navneet Kaur

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stellar Market Research reported that the Oxygenator Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.9 % over the period from 2025 to 2032. The Growing Geriatric Population is an important trend driving the growth of the Oxygenator Market. North America held the largest market share with 42.9 % of the total global Oxygenator Market.The Oxygenator Market was valued at USD 378 million in 2024. Total Oxygenator Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 485 million.The Oxygenator Market is an important part of the medical devices sector due to the increasing global burden of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Oxygenators are primarily utilized during cardiopulmonary bypass surgery and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and are a crucial factor in providing lifesaving oxygenation support. The increasing use of oxygenators will be driven by advancements in oxygenation technology and critical care infrastructure, along with increased surgical operations. Some challenges manufacturers face high cost of oxygenators and the lack of awareness in developing regions. Many of the key players are investing heavily in product innovation and setting up partnerships to grow their international footprint to meet the increasing demand.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Oxygenator-Market/2618 "Rising Healthcare Needs and Innovations in Technology Drive Expansion of the Oxygenator Market"The oxygenator market is fueled by the increase in cardiovascular and other respiratory diseases that require surgical procedures and extracorporeal life support. The rising prevalence of cardiac surgeries and ECMO procedures, the development of more efficient and safer devices, and the growth of critical care infrastructure in emerging markets will contribute to the oxygenator market's overall growth. The high costs related to oxygenator devices and related systems result in limited uptake and will likely limit the decrease in mortality caused by cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, specifically in low-income populations and regions. A lack of knowledge and a shortage of healthcare workers trained to operate these systems, which are relatively complex for infusion delivery and other techniques, will also impede the overall growth of the market.The demand for portable oxygenation devices and a shift towards minimizing invasive procedures can lead to significant growth opportunities in emerging markets due to the increased investment in critical care infrastructure and continued access to services. Challenges within the oxygenator market stem from regulatory hurdles and prolonged approval times to bring new and effective technologies into the market. The potential for complications to result from the use of oxygenators during medical procedures also presents barriers to wider adoption and further development of technologies, especially in newly redefined practices.Comprehensive Segment Analysis Reveals Key Growth AvenuesThe Oxygenator Market is segmented by product type into Membrane Oxygenators and Bubble Oxygenators. The market is largely represented by Membrane oxygenator use, which accounts for approximately 70-80% of the market share citing enhanced safety, efficiency, etc., during surgical procedures whereas Bubble oxygenators represent approximately 20-30% of usage in this market, citing greater risks blood damage, etc., despite lower costs.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Oxygenator-Market/2618 Analysing Regional Trends: North America Leads the Oxygenator MarketNorth America dominates the Oxygenator Market, with over 35-40% of the global share, due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, with heart disease impacting nearly 30 million adults living in the U.S. alone. The increased adoption of advanced medical technology, the growing number of cardiac surgeries (over 500,000 annually), and favorable reimbursement policies support the market's growth. There is a strong presence of top medical device manufacturers in North America, also enhancing part of the Oxygenator Market share along with the ongoing presence of research and development investments.Leading Players Reshape the Oxygenator Market Through Mergers, Product Launches, and Global ExpansionMedtronic plc: Medtronic purchased HeartWare International, a leader in VADs, for $1.1 billion, and has now bolstered its cardiac therapy portfolio. Moreover, Medtronic invested in Titan Spine, a company engaged in the design and development of spinal interbody fusion devices, to complement its spine care offer.Terumo Corporation: Terumo acquired LivaNova's cardiopulmonary business, which enhanced Terumo's lineup of oxygenators, heart-lung machines, and extracorporeal life support systems.Related Reports:Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/hyperpigmentation-treatment-market/2468 Antibody Production Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/antibody-production-market/2476 Intramedullary Nails Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/intramedullary-nails-market/2469 Dermal Fillers Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/dermal-fillers-market/2455 Blockchain Healthcare Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/blockchain-healthcare-market/2451 Recent Developments:Medtronic plc has introduced next-generation membrane oxygenators that offer improved biocompatibility and a reduced priming volume, aiming to enhance patient outcomes during cardiopulmonary bypass surgeries.Terumo Corporation has launched advanced oxygenator models that deliver enhanced gas exchange efficiency and incorporate integrated safety features specifically designed for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) applications.About Stellar Market Research:Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.Contact Stellar Market Research:S.no.8, h.no. 4-8 Pl.7/4, Kothrud,Pinnac Memories Fl. No. 3, Kothrud, Pune,Pune, Maharashtra, 411029sales@stellarmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.