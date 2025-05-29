Nebraska Families May Qualify for Financial Support When Caring for Aging Loved Ones at Home

AmanaCare and Nebraska Medicaid Waiver AmanaCare In-Home Assistance AmanaCare Faithful Professional In-Home Care

In Nebraska, the Aged and Disabled Medicaid Waiver allows qualifying individuals to receive in-home support instead of moving into a nursing facility.

Amana care has given my daughter the opportunity to stay in her home and get amazing care at home instead of a nursing home. For that we both are thankful and grateful…Thank you AmanaCare” — Brenda

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family members providing unpaid care to aging relatives in Nebraska may be eligible for compensation through state and federal programs, including Medicaid waivers and veterans’ services. With an increasing number of older adults choosing to age in place, awareness of these options is growing in Lincoln and across the state.

“We’ve seen countless families sacrifice careers and income to care for parents, spouses, or siblings,” said a spokesperson for AmanaCare. “Our goal is to help them access the programs that exist—whether through Medicaid, the VA, or private arrangements—and walk them through the process every step of the way.”

In Nebraska, the Aged and Disabled Medicaid Waiver allows qualifying individuals to receive in-home support instead of moving into a nursing facility. Under this program, care recipients can designate certain family members to serve as paid caregivers, provided they meet eligibility criteria. The goal is to keep individuals safe and supported in their homes while recognizing the work of those who provide care.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) administers the waiver and offers assessments to determine medical and financial eligibility. In most cases, spouses and legal guardians are excluded from compensation, but adult children and other relatives may qualify.

In addition to Medicaid, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers similar support through programs like the Veteran-Directed Care Program and the Aid and Attendance Pension Benefit. These options allow eligible veterans to receive care from a family member and may include financial assistance to support the arrangement.

Local in-home care agencies, such as AmanaCare In-Home Assistance in Lincoln, are available to help families understand available benefits and guide them through application processes. While not all families will qualify for public funding, some may explore alternatives such as long-term care insurance or structured private-pay agreements for caregiving.

According to public health data, unpaid family caregivers provide the majority of long-term care in the United States. Programs like those offered in Nebraska aim to reduce financial hardship and support the stability of home-based care for seniors.

Basic Steps to Explore Eligibility:

Contact the Nebraska DHHS for an initial assessment under the Aged and Disabled Medicaid Waiver.

Veterans and their families should consult the VA about eligibility for home-based care programs.

Families can speak with care coordination agencies to determine whether formal caregiver agreements can be structured legally and ethically.

Some programs may require caregiver training or background checks before approval.

Residents of Lincoln and the surrounding areas interested in learning more can consult DHHS, local Area Agencies on Aging, or in-home care providers familiar with these support options.

“You may already be doing the work—now it’s time to receive the support and compensation you deserve,” the spokesperson said.

AmanaCare is a locally owned home care provider dedicated to helping Nebraska families care for their loved ones with dignity, respect, and trusted support. With a focus on personalized, faith-based care, AmanaCare helps clients remain in the comfort of home while guiding families through state and federal caregiver support programs.

