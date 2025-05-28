Donald Moye’s G.BOAT Envisions a Court Where Legends Never Die and Faith Takes Center Stage

Front Cover Author image

In paradise, a man finds basketball thriving beyond life. He meets legends—Kobe, Naismith, Summitt, Wooden—and coaches a youth team, The Believers, on courts of the afterlife.” — Donald Moye

WINSTON, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine waking up in heaven and finding yourself on a basketball court. The lights are perfect, the air feels golden, and the legends you grew up watching are there — ready to pass you the ball. That’s the world brought to life in Donald Moye ’s upcoming book, God’s Best of All Time (G.BOAT).This isn’t just a basketball story — it’s a heartfelt journey that blends memory, hope, and the power of God’s grace. As a former college athlete inducted into his school’s Athletic Hall of Fame, Moye knows what the game means on a personal level. In G.BOAT, he takes readers beyond the scoreboard and into a heaven where passion lives on, families reunite, and every game is played with joy, not pressure.The story follows the author’s fictionalized self as he wakes up in paradise and discovers that basketball — the game that shaped his life — is alive and well on the other side. Along the way, he meets legendary figures like Kobe Bryant, Dr. James Naismith, Pat Summitt, and John Wooden, and even coaches a team of kids called The Believers on heavenly youth courts.“It’s about more than basketball,” Moye says. “It’s about faith, family, legacy — and the idea that love and purpose don’t end. They just take new form.”Told in a warm, honest voice full of emotion, humor, and nostalgia, God’s Best of All Time (G.BOAT) is for anyone who’s loved deeply, lost someone special, or found healing through something greater than themselves.The book will be available soon through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Lulu, IngramSpark, and Draft2Digital — in both print and digital formats.

