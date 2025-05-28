New Book Challenges Big Bang Theory with Bold Philosophical Inquiry into the Origins of the Universe

The Earth, a big Clock: The sun and the moon, the hands. Author

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In The Earth, a Big Clock: The Sun and the Moon, the Hands , author Patrick Durand invites readers to reimagine Earth as more than just a planet—it is a living, breathing clock, where the Sun and Moon act as its hands, precisely marking time through cycles we too often take for granted. Thanks to its elegant, almost meditative insights, the book is gaining traction among scientific sceptics, philosophical thinkers, and lovers of naturalistic metaphors.Durand’s narrative challenges conventional cosmological explanations, such as the Big Bang theory , and instead suggests a universe governed by natural logic and observable precision. Through poetic prose and accessible reflections, he illustrates how Earth governs everything from seasons to sleep cycles through its rotations and revolutions.A Return to Natural TimeRather than placing faith in abstract models or artificial timekeeping, Durand urges readers to observe nature as the ultimate chronometer. The changing light of day, the waxing and waning of the Moon, the ebb and flow of tides, and the shifting of seasons—each act in rhythmic harmony, forming a holistic time system far older than clocks or calendars.Durand positions this rhythm not as random but purposeful. He writes with awe about how plants bloom, animals migrate, and humans sleep—all guided by celestial movement. In doing so, the Earth, a Big Clock, becomes a gentle call to align with nature’s wisdom and question humanity’s growing detachment.A Philosophical Challenge to Scientific ConventionsDurand’s bold critique of accepted cosmological theories is one of the book's most provocative aspects. He argues that the observable harmony of Earth’s motions offers a more intuitive and grounded understanding of existence than speculative scientific theories. Without relying on religious dogma or scientific jargon, he proposes that perhaps the answers lie not in deep space, but right here, within our planet's orbit.The book does not aim to discredit science but rather to recalibrate focus toward the undeniable rhythms already at work. By likening Earth to a precision timepiece, Durand reintroduces awe and curiosity into the dialogue about our planet and its place in the cosmos.About the AuthorPatrick Durand was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in 1968. A graduate in Economic Sciences with additional studies in Accounting Sciences, he passionately advocates for mathematical clarity and philosophical exploration. Durand believes that numbers speak a universal language and that through them, humanity can come closer to understanding the hidden intelligence behind the universe.AvailabilityThe Earth, a Big Clock: The Sun and the Moon, the Hands is available online at major retailers and bookstores worldwide.For readers seeking a philosophical yet grounded look at Earth’s role in the cosmos, this book offers both intellectual enrichment and spiritual calm.

