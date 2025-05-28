Muddy Water Adventures Launches 2025 Alaska Bear Safari Tours to Anan Creek

Muddy Water Adventures offers a 5-hour Alaska bear safari to Anan Creek, with local guides and small groups for an intimate bear viewing experience in Wrangell.

Our Anan Creek tours allow guests to connect with Alaska’s bears in small groups and with local guides, sharing the beauty of Wrangell’s wilderness.” — Owner

WRANGELL, AK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muddy Water Adventures , a premier outfitter in Southeast Alaska, proudly launches its 2025 season of exclusive Alaska bear safari tours to the renowned Anan Wildlife Observatory. Led by local expert Captain Zach Taylor, these small-group tours offer an intimate, up-close encounter with black and brown bears in the pristine Tongass National Forest, setting a new standard for wildlife adventures.Nestled 30 miles southeast of Wrangell, Alaska, Anan Creek is a hidden gem where one of the most extensive pink salmon runs in Southeast Alaska attracts both black and brown bears. Unlike crowded bear viewing sites like Katmai National Park, Anan Wildlife Observatory limits access to just 60 daily permits during the peak season (July 5–August 25), ensuring a personal and immersive experience. Muddy Water Adventures’ Anan Bears Tour delivers a 5-hour journey that combines adventure, education, and conservation in one unforgettable Alaska bear safari.Visit https://www.muddywateradventures.com/tour/anan-bears-tour-wrangell-alaska/ to reserve your spot or contact Zach Taylor at 907-305-0206 for more details. Join us for a journey into Alaska’s untamed wilderness!The tour begins with a scenic 1-hour boat ride aboard a state-of-the-art 38’ high-speed catamaran, featuring multiple viewing decks and comfortable, heated interiors. Guests disembark at the Anan Creek trailhead for a ½-mile walk along a well-maintained trail through the Tongass rainforest, guided by Wrangell locals with deep knowledge of the region’s ecology and history. At the observatory, visitors spend approximately 3 hours observing bears fishing for salmon, often just feet away from the viewing platform. The experience is enriched by sightings of bald eagles, harbor seals, otters, and ravens, all of which are drawn to the abundant salmon run.The rise of wildlife tourism reflects a growing desire for authentic, sustainable travel experiences. According to the Alaska Travel Industry Association, tourism inquiries for 2025 have surged by 20%, with bear viewing topping the list of sought-after activities. However, overcrowding at popular destinations often diminishes the quality of these experiences. Muddy Water Adventures addresses this issue by offering small-group tours, which are limited to ensure minimal environmental impact and maximum guest satisfaction. In 2024, the Anan Wildlife Observatory recorded over 300 bear sightings during the peak season, underscoring its status as a premier bear-watching location.Key features of the Anan Bears Tour include:- Expert-Led Insights: Guides like Captain Zach Taylor, a Wrangell native with decades of experience, share the history and ecology of the Tongass National Forest.- Photography Opportunities: Extended time at the observatory and a photo blind allow guests to capture stunning images of bears in action.- Eco-Friendly Practices: Strict guidelines, such as prohibiting food on the trail, protect the bears’ habitat and align with conservation goals.- Safety and Comfort: Guides carry bear spray and rifles, and the catamaran’s design ensures a smooth, comfortable ride, even in rough weather.Anan Creek’s unique appeal lies in its exclusivity and biodiversity. As one of the few places where black and brown bears coexist peacefully, it offers a rare glimpse into Alaska’s thriving ecosystem. The Tlingit people historically used Anan as a summer fish camp, and its name, meaning “a place to sit down together,” reflects its communal significance. The observatory’s viewing platform, built by the U.S. Forest Service, provides safe, close-up views of bears fishing in the cascading falls, making it a photographer’s paradise and a haven for nature enthusiasts.Muddy Water Adventures’ commitment to sustainability ensures that this delicate ecosystem remains pristine. By limiting group sizes and adhering to strict environmental guidelines, the company supports the broader goal of wildlife conservation while delivering a world-class experience. The tour’s family-friendly nature (recommended for ages five and up) and accommodations for mobility issues make it accessible to a broad audience.About Muddy Water AdventuresFounded in 2016 by Wrangell native Zach Taylor, Muddy Water Adventures specializes in guided wildlife and sightseeing tours in Southeast Alaska. From bear viewing at Anan Wildlife Observatory to glacier excursions at LeConte, the company delivers immersive experiences with a focus on safety, sustainability, and local expertise. With a fleet of top-tier vessels, including a custom-built 38’ catamaran, Muddy Water Adventures ensures every guest enjoys an unforgettable Alaskan adventure.

