The Jazz Sanctuary Brings 14-Year Tradition of Free Live Music to Cheltenham Township

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philadelphia’s most distinctive performing arts nonprofit, The Jazz Sanctuary , will bring its celebrated sound to Cheltenham Township with a free outdoor concert on Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.The event is hosted by All Hallows Episcopal Church , located at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Bent Road in Wyncote, and supported by Cheltenham Township and The Friends of Robinson Park , with the goal of building community engagement through the power of live music."This is a special opportunity for us to re-introduce The Jazz Sanctuary to a broader audience in Cheltenham," said Alan Segal, Founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary. “It’s been about a year since we last played at All Hallows, so we’re thrilled to be back—especially for such a meaningful community gathering.”The concert, a benefit for The Friends of Robinson Park, will feature The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet – Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Eddie Etkins (sax), Randy Sutin (vibes and percussion), James Dell’Orefice (keyboard), and Alan Segal (bass). The ensemble is known for its lively performances in churches, senior centers, and community venues throughout Greater Philadelphia.Set against the lush, verdant backdrop of historic Robinson Park, the performance also helps draw attention to local environmental and restoration efforts for the Park, which is considered the gateway to the Wyncote Historic District. The Friends of Robinson Park, a 25-year organization whose mission is to preserve, conserve, restore, and educate the community on the value of shared green spaces, was recently energized by an effort on the Township’s part to revitalize the Park and ensure its future as a critical natural resource, both for neighborhood enjoyment and within the context of the local watershed.“The township wants to show their support for preserving this park,” Segal said. “They’re supplying the stage and sound, and we’re bringing the music.”Though not a traditional “Jazz & Joe” event (The Jazz Sanctuary’s signature series that combines live jazz and community fellowship), the June 29th performance retains the spirit of the program: free access to high-quality jazz and a welcoming, communal atmosphere.“What we’re really aiming for is the largest possible community involvement,” said Segal. “It’s about giving people something joyful to gather around—live music in a beautiful setting, and a chance to support both their township and their local church.”Since becoming a charitable organization in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has become a fixture in the cultural fabric of the Delaware Valley, now celebrating its 14th year of free, live jazz performances. To date, the organization has presented 836 events, welcoming more than 32,000 audience members to churches, senior centers, and community spaces throughout the region.Over the years, The Jazz Sanctuary has hired 120 professional musicians, providing both meaningful performance opportunities and unforgettable musical experiences to the public at no cost.At the heart of The Jazz Sanctuary is its core ensemble, which is remarkably stable and enduring in an industry known for constant turnover.“Our band has been together longer than any other jazz group in the Philadelphia area,” Segal noted. “Three of our musicians have been with us for 14 years, one for 12, and another for eight. That kind of continuity is rare, especially in jazz, and it’s a testament to the passion and purpose we bring to every performance.”Support for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from more than 100 individual donors, along with generous corporate sponsors including Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think, Alan J. Segal LLC and DMG Global — whose partnership helps keep jazz thriving and accessible to all.• The Jazz Sanctuary’s June 29th concert will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at Robinson Park adjacent to All Hallows Church, 262 Bent Rd, Wyncote, PA 19095. All are welcome – bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a relaxing summer evening of live jazz with friends and neighbors.• To learn more about The Friends of Robinson Park and stay up to date on upcoming events, please visit their website at friendsofrobinsonpark.org and find them on Facebook.About The Jazz Sanctuary:Founded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a Philadelphia-based non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to bringing free live jazz performances to communities throughout the region. Over its 14-year history, The Jazz Sanctuary has hosted more than 830 events in diverse venues, including churches, community centers, senior residences, and public spaces. Committed to fostering connection and accessibility, the organization supports its talented musicians while ensuring that all performances remain free of charge to attendees. The Jazz Sanctuary is funded by individual donors, sponsors, and its annual matching fundraising campaigns. For more information or to support its mission, visit www.thejazzsanctuary.com

