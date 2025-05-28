Cloudy Pool Water in Southeast Louisiana: Common Causes and How to Resolve Them

Cloudy water is often an early warning sign that the water chemistry has been disrupted or that the filtration system is underperforming” — William Gunzburg

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudy pool water is a common issue for pool owners across Southeast Louisiana, particularly during the peak of summer heat and humidity. While it may seem like a minor nuisance, cloudy water can be a sign of underlying issues with water chemistry, filtration, or circulation. Left unresolved, it may lead to more serious water quality concerns.According to William Gunzburg , owner of Kingfish Pools Inc. in Metairie, Louisiana, cloudy water is typically the result of imbalanced water chemistry, insufficient filtration, or the presence of contaminants. Identifying the source of the problem is the first step toward restoring water clarity and preventing future occurrences.“Cloudy water is often an early warning sign that the water chemistry has been disrupted or that the filtration system is underperforming,” said Gunzburg. “Ignoring it can allow bacteria or algae to gain a foothold, especially in the warm, humid climate of the Gulf South.”Common causes of cloudy pool water include:1. Poor Filtration or CirculationThe pool’s filtration system plays a key role in maintaining clear water. If the filter is clogged, outdated, or running for too few hours per day, microscopic particles can remain suspended in the water. This is particularly common in pools that experience heavy use or high debris loads from surrounding trees or landscaping. A properly functioning filtration system should run for an adequate number of hours each day—typically between 8 to 12 hours, depending on pool size and bather load.2. Imbalanced Water ChemistryCloudiness often results from high pH, low chlorine levels, or excessive calcium hardness. When chlorine levels are too low, bacteria and organic matter can accumulate. High pH or total alkalinity can cause calcium and other minerals to precipitate, leading to cloudy water and potential scaling. Regular water testing is essential to maintain proper balance and avoid clouding.3. Environmental ContaminantsHeavy rainfall, wind, and yard debris can introduce contaminants such as dirt, pollen, and organics into the water. These materials can cloud the water and burden the filtration system. Rain can also dilute chemical levels, resulting in imbalances. In South Louisiana, where storms are frequent and sudden, pools are especially vulnerable to environmental contamination.4. Improper or Overuse of Pool ChemicalsThe overuse or improper combination of pool chemicals can create chemical reactions that cloud the water. For example, shocking the pool with calcium hypochlorite while calcium levels are already high can cause cloudiness. Adding chemicals too close together without proper mixing can also reduce effectiveness and clarity.5. Algae Bloom OnsetAlgae is not always immediately green. In its earliest stages, algae can cause water to appear dull or cloudy. Once algae begin to spread, they can clog filters and rapidly affect water quality. High phosphates, low sanitizer levels, and poor circulation can all contribute to algae development, especially in warmer climates.6. Bather Load and Pool UseHigh swimmer traffic, especially during pool parties or weekends, introduces oils, lotions, sweat, and other organic matter. Without proper chlorination and filtration, these contaminants can quickly lead to murky water. Regular shocking and enzyme treatment can help manage the increased load.Resolving Cloudy Pool Water:The first step in clearing cloudy water is accurate testing. Water should be tested for free chlorine, pH, alkalinity, calcium hardness, and cyanuric acid. Addressing chemical imbalances early prevents further complications and reduces the need for extensive correction later.Once water balance is confirmed, the filtration system should be inspected. Cleaning or replacing cartridges, backwashing sand filters, or performing a deep clean on DE (diatomaceous earth) filters may restore proper flow and particle removal. Increasing run time during the summer months is often necessary due to higher temperatures and increased pool usage.If cloudiness persists after balancing and filter maintenance, the pool may require flocculants or clarifiers. These products help bind small particles into larger clusters, making it easier for filters to capture them. In some cases, vacuuming to waste may be required to remove settled debris from the pool floor.According to Gunzburg, preventative maintenance is the best approach. “Routine monitoring of water chemistry and equipment performance is the most reliable way to avoid cloudiness and maintain safe, clear water,” he said.Kingfish Pools Inc., based in Metairie, services residential and commercial pools throughout the greater New Orleans area. The company works with pool owners to provide seasonal maintenance, equipment inspections, and water quality management tailored to the local climate.As weather patterns in Southeast Louisiana continue to bring heavy rain, high temperatures, and tropical conditions, pools face increased risks of chemical dilution and contamination. Addressing cloudiness quickly helps preserve equipment, water quality, and swimmer safety.Regular testing, timely filtration checks, and targeted chemical adjustments remain the foundation of effective pool management. When pool water turns cloudy, it is often a signal that one or more of these systems need attention.

