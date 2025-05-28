Coping With Early-Stage Dementia by John Capozzi Offers Hope and Guidance for Patients and Caregivers

A candid, research-driven journey from diagnosis to empowerment—written by a business leader unafraid to face dementia head-on

CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coping With Early-Stage Dementia: Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) is not just another book on aging—it is a courageous, deeply personal, and profoundly useful guide written by acclaimed author and business executive John M. Capozzi, who was diagnosed with early-stage dementia at the age of 80. Leveraging a lifetime of success, research, and leadership, Capozzi turns his diagnosis into a mission: to help others slow the progression of the disease and maintain their dignity, identity, and quality of life.

Capozzi, a three-time literary award-winning author and former CEO of Midland Bank Group's North American division, brings his signature clarity and determination to a new challenge—navigating the complex world of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI). Drawing from his own experience and extensive research, the book provides readers with practical tools, nutritional guidance, lifestyle strategies, and a clear-eyed look at what it means to age with purpose and grace.

“I’ve lived a full life—from boardrooms to marathons,” says Capozzi. “But this diagnosis became my most important challenge yet. I refused to give in to despair. Instead, I researched every credible path to slow the disease—and this book is the result of that journey.”

More Than a Memoir—A Roadmap for Others

While Coping With Early-Stage Dementia reflects on Capozzi’s extraordinary life and achievements, it goes beyond autobiography. This book is a valuable tool for:

🔹 Individuals recently diagnosed with MCI or early-stage dementia

🔹 Seniors experiencing natural age-related memory changes

🔹 Family members, caregivers, and healthcare advocates seeking practical ways to support their loved ones

Capozzi outlines foods that may harm or help the brain, daily habits that support cognitive health, and mental approaches that maintain personal agency in the face of adversity. Readers are empowered to take control of their future with knowledge, faith, and resilience.

John M. Capozzi is no stranger to bold reinvention. A Vietnam veteran, the youngest Eagle Scout in New York State history, a former professional skier, and an elite-level entrepreneur, Capozzi built a multi-million-dollar career across multiple industries. He played key advisory roles for President George H.W. Bush and Secretary Colin Powell, contributing to national initiatives such as the Points of Light Foundation and America’s Promise Alliance. His advocacy also helped launch landmark public health campaigns alongside First Lady Hillary Clinton.

An accomplished author, Capozzi has published nine books, including America At Risk, Payback, and the award-winning Aqua Therapy: How I Prevented Major Surgery. Now retired in Sarasota County, FL, he continues to write and inspire alongside his wife of nearly 60 years.



