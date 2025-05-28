The Partnership for Economic Innovation Adds Jason Weinstein to its Board of Directors

Weinstein to leverage community college connections to strengthen higher education's role in driving innovation in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Partnership for Economic Innovation (PEI) , a passionate collective of business and community leaders dedicated to accelerating Arizona's economic opportunities, announces Jason Weinstein, Chief Officer of Corporate Engagement at Maricopa Corporate College (MCOR) , has joined its board of directors. MCOR is part of Maricopa County Community College District to support Arizona's business community in their efforts to recruit, retain, and upskill their workforce. Weinstein's leadership and expertise will enhance PEI's ability to innovate workforce development strategies addressing Arizona's growing talent needs.Weinstein's appointment strengthens the education community's voice in shaping public and private sector workforce development programs. His role on the PEI board will create new opportunities for Maricopa Colleges’ students to engage with emerging industries and access cutting-edge career pathways."As PEI looks to Arizona's future as a hotbed for innovative activities, we must ensure we have a strong talent pipeline to keep our momentum going," said John Graham, CEO and chairman of Sunbelt Holdings and board chair of the Partnership for Economic Innovation. "Jason's collaborative spirit and decade-long experience in business services, workforce development, and higher education make him an invaluable addition to our board. His proven track record of developing industry partnerships and delivering career services aligns perfectly with PEI's mission to create a robust ecosystem where education and industry drive economic growth together."As a leader at MCOR, Weinstein leads the team in delivering high-impact training and development solutions for the business community, government, and industries to positively impact the economy. His expertise in developing innovative educational programs and fostering partnerships with local businesses will be invaluable to PEI's efforts to strengthen Arizona's workforce pipeline."PEI is doing important work to advocate for public-private collaboration," said Weinstein. "It's crucial that education and industry are aligned to propel Arizona's innovation economy forward. I'm excited to contribute to this vital work and help shape strategies that benefit both Maricopa Colleges’ students and the broader business community."Since 2016, PEI has been actively working to cultivate a robust talent pipeline and influence workforce development in Arizona. The organization's initiatives include the WearTech Applied Research Centers , which accelerate the development of emerging technology products and create high-quality jobs. PEI also initiated Pipeline AZ, which focuses on career exploration connecting Arizona students, like those at Maricopa Colleges, to advanced industry jobs and necessary training.To learn more about the Partnership for Economic Innovation and its initiatives, visit www.azpei.org ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP FOR ECONOMIC INNOVATIONPartnership for Economic Innovation is a passionate collective of business and community leaders dedicated to accelerating Arizona’s economic opportunities. We believe innovators are problem solvers who come from anywhere, if they have access to pathways to do so — which is why PEI is investing in community-building technology and R&D designed to make Arizona more resilient and empower innovators to bring world-changing ideas to market. PEI initiatives include:- Applied Research Centers initiative is accelerating the development of emerging technology products in biomedical, semiconductor adjacent, and climate/clean technologies with the potential to radically transform healthcare, and keep us safer and more secure.- The Connective, Greater Phoenix’s internationally acclaimed Smart Region collaborative, convening cities, industries and entrepreneurs to lay the open innovation groundwork to solve regional challenges.###

