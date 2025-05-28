Dallas Distinction: Three Homes Offer Redefined Luxury Living

The newly built estate at 5216 Palomar Lane in Dallas' Preston Hollow neighborhood spans more than 9,400 square feet and is a triumph of contemporary luxury. A Bud Oglesby-designed estate at 4524 Park Lane celebrates modernist principles on a grand 1.3-acre corner lot in Dallas. Set on a generous lot in Preston Hollow, the five-bedroom, six-bath residence at 4330 Ridge Road offers multiple living and entertaining areas.

Perry Wisdom Barrett Real Estate Group offers properties where architectural innovation meets timeless elegance

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a city synonymous with sophistication and strength, the Perry Wisdom Barrett Real Estate Group strives to set the gold standard for luxury living in Dallas. Their latest collection of listings reflects the hallmarks that define the group’s reputation: meticulous craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and a mastery of the high-end market.As the Dallas luxury sector remains resilient and quietly competitive, these three residences—each located in the coveted Preston Hollow neighborhood—offer a glimpse into elevated lifestyles shaped by architectural ambition and timeless design.“Dallas remains one of the most compelling luxury markets in the country,” said one of the team's founders, Alex Perry. “These homes offer distinct lifestyles, top-tier craftsmanship and incredible locations. They each reflect what makes this city’s real estate so desirable.”A MODERN MASTERPIECE: 5216 Palomar LanePoised on a verdant 1.13-acre lot in Preston Hollow, this newly built estate spans more than 9,400 square feet and is a triumph of contemporary luxury. From its grand entrance to its expansive living areas, the six-bedroom, nine-bath residence delivers a blend of innovation and elegance. State-of-the-art smart home technology, a commercial-grade elevator and curated designer finishes elevate the experience, while the chef’s kitchen seamlessly flows into the main living space.Outside, a resort-style setting awaits—lush landscaping encircles a sparkling pool, covered loggia, and multiple lounge areas, ideal for entertaining under the Texas sky. A wine room, media suite, and four-car garage further distinguish this estate, listed at $9,250,000.ICONIC MODERNISM: 4524 Park LaneA masterclass in architectural significance, this Bud Oglesby-designed estate celebrates modernist principles on a grand, 1.3-acre corner lot. With 7,850 square feet of striking design, the home’s five bedrooms and six baths are framed by walls of glass and soaring ceilings, inviting natural light and landscape views into every corner.The two-story entry sets a dramatic tone, leading to open-concept interiors anchored by a sleek chef’s kitchen and custom cabinetry. The primary suite, overlooking manicured gardens, offers a serene retreat. Outside, a private oasis includes a pool, spa and shaded entertaining terrace. Priced at $7,250,000, it is a rare opportunity to own a legacy of design.REFINED FAMILY LIVING: 4330 Ridge RoadBuilt in 2017 and infused with thoughtful details, this 6,755-square-foot home blends modern elegance with everyday comfort. Set on a generous lot in Preston Hollow, the five-bedroom, six-bath residence offers multiple living and entertaining areas, including a game room, media lounge with wet bar, and private study.The chef’s kitchen, outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and a commanding 60-inch range, is both functional and refined. Practical features—a pet wash station, dual utility rooms, and a flexible backyard with pool potential—make the home as livable as it is luxurious. Listed at $3,695,000, it’s a sanctuary for modern families.Beyond the listings themselves, the Perry Wisdom Barrett Group continues to offer through discretion, expertise and strong relationships. Many of their transactions now take place off-market, where trust and timing are key.“We’re seeing success in off-market listings and private showings—deals that happen because of deep connections and market insight,” Perry said. “These are the homes that don’t wait. Buyers who are prepared and well-advised are winning.”For more information on these properties and other luxury listings, visit DallasAddress.com ***Perry Wisdom Barrett is Dallas’ #1 luxury real estate team, consistently averaging more than $400 million in sales each year. Comprised of top Dallas agents Alex Perry, Chad Barrett, Elizabeth Wisdom and Eric Narosov, they’re known for exceptional expertise, dedication to excellence, and a seamless, client-centered experience that redefines luxury real estate. By combining expertise, vision, and dedication, the team delivers seamless service that exceeds clients’ expectations, embodying the true essence of luxury in every interaction.

