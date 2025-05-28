How to Prepare Your Garage Floor for Epoxy Coating: Mike Taylor of B&T Floor Coating Shares Insights in HelloNation

Mike Taylor

Essential Steps for Protecting Your Floor from B&T Floor Coating

LAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many homeowners eager to transform their garage floors with epoxy coating often overlook the importance of preparation. Mike Taylor of B&T Floor Coating in Lawton, Oklahoma, offers step-by-step guidance in HelloNation Magazine , highlighting how careful planning and execution are key to achieving a smooth, long-lasting epoxy finish.Taylor emphasizes that a successful epoxy coating project begins with clearing out the garage completely to allow for an unobstructed workspace. A deep clean follows, removing dust and debris that can interfere with epoxy adhesion. Stubborn grease and oil stains must be eliminated with a commercial degreaser to avoid bonding issues that could lead to cracks and peeling.Concrete surfaces often show wear in the form of cracks or pits, which must be repaired with proper fillers and smoothed before any coating is applied. Just as crucial is the etching process, which uses acid-based solutions to open the pores of the concrete so the epoxy can bond effectively.Moisture is another common obstacle. Taylor recommends a simple plastic-sheet test to detect any underlying dampness. If present, it must be addressed to prevent bubbling and delamination once the epoxy sets. Skipping this step, he warns, could undermine the entire project.By following these expert-recommended steps — cleaning, degreasing, etching, repairing, and moisture testing — homeowners can approach their garage floor upgrades with the confidence and precision required for a professional-grade outcome. Attention to preparation is what separates a durable epoxy floor from one that disappoints over time.These insights are featured in the HelloNation Magazine article titled Essential Steps to Prepare Your Garage Floor for Epoxy Coating , where Mike Taylor of B&T Floor Coating provides practical advice for anyone considering a garage floor makeover in Lawton and beyond.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

