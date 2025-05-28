Genetic Testing Market to Witness Robust Growth at a CAGR of 23.1% by 2033 | DataM Intelligence

Genetic Testing Market | DataM Intelligence

Genetic Testing Market- Innovative technologies, shifting patient preferences, and supportive government policies fuel market expansion across key regions

As Japan navigates a super-aged society and embraces precision medicine, the genetic testing market is emerging as a cornerstone for preventive healthcare and personalized treatment” — DataM Intelligence

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global genetic testing market is anticipated to experience substantial growth by 2033, as the industry demand is driven by consumer awareness, precision medicine, and early illness diagnosis. Advancements in diagnostics, patient-centric healthcare, and government-backed programs are anticipated to propel the industry to a value exceeding US$ 14.72 billion by 2024.Get Detailed Sample PDF of this Premium Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/genetic-testing-market Market Value and Growth OutlookModern healthcare is increasingly reliant on genetic testing. Its significance is at an all-time high due to its applications in cardiology, cancer, uncommon disorders, and ancestry tracing. The market is expected to expand at a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1% during the forecast period, as a result of the rapid advancement of sequencing technology, the increasing adoption of at-home testing, and its integration into standard clinical treatment.The clinical and consumer sectors are anticipated to expand as genomics becomes more affordable and accessible. Preventative testing is gaining popularity among health-conscious individuals, who utilize genetic information to make informed decisions regarding their lifestyle and medical care.Market DriversThe expansion of the genetic testing market is driven by several influential factors:• Rise in Chronic and Inherited Diseases: Genetic testing has become a critical preventative strategy due to the growing number of families affected by genetic predispositions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological diseases.• Technological Advancements: Next-generation sequencing (NGS), CRISPR, and AI-integrated tools have made genetic testing faster, more accurate, and more affordable.• Consumer Awareness and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Kits: People are now more informed and proactive about their health, turning to genetic testing for everything from ancestry to wellness insights.• Personalized Medicine Push: Precision medications, which are developed using genetic profiles, are becoming increasingly popular in the treatment of cancer and rare illnesses.• Government Support: In order to legitimize and expand access to genetic testing, health systems in affluent nations are integrating genetic screening into public health programs.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America continues to dominate the genetic testing industry due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, extensive knowledge, and increasing preference for personalized treatment. Prenatal testing, cancer diagnoses, and pharmacogenomics are all becoming increasingly prevalent applications of genetic screening. The United States remains a significant player in the region as a result of the widespread use of DTC tests and the enhancement of clinical applications.Asia-PacificUrbanization, increasing incomes, and an aging population are all contributing to the rapid expansion of the Asia-Pacific region. China, India, and Japan are among the nations that are making substantial investments in biotechnology and personalized medicine, which is paving the way for the increased adoption of genetic testing in healthcare institutions.EuropeEurope is a critical location for biotechnology research and regulatory advancements. Access to genetic testing is being enhanced by public reimbursement policies and agreements between academic institutions and diagnostic corporations.Key Players in the MarketThe global genetic testing landscape is being shaped by several prominent companies, including:• Abbott Laboratories• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.• Illumina Inc.• Myriad Genetics Inc.• Danaher Corporation• Blueprint Genetics• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated• MedGenome• LabCorp• Other PlayersThese organizations are leading the way in innovation, offering a mix of clinical-grade and consumer-oriented testing services. Their focus lies in increasing accuracy, speed, and accessibility of genetic testing solutions.Latest Developments• AI-Powered Genetic Analytics: Companies are incorporating artificial intelligence into genetic interpretation to deliver faster and more personalized insights.• Integration of Genetic Counseling: A growing number of testing providers now offer integrated genetic counseling to help patients understand complex results.• Expansion of At-Home Testing: The popularity of home kits has surged post-pandemic, making genetic testing more convenient and private.• Collaborative R&D Initiatives: Cross-border research collaborations are developing new panels for rare diseases, population genomics, and cancer markers.Industry News:In May 2025, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals acquired 23andMe's DNA testing business and related assets for US$ 256 million, post-23andMe’s bankruptcy filing.GeneDx announced in April 2025 its acquisition of Fabric Genomics, a genomic AI company, for up to US$ 51 million, expanding its AI-driven genetic analytics capabilities.Sophia Genetics established strategic collaborations with NVIDIA and Microsoft in 2024, enhancing its genomic analysis capabilities with whole-genome sequencing applications.Industry News From USAThe genetic testing industry in the United States is experiencing accelerated growth, with genetic screenings becoming more prevalent in primary care, particularly for cancer and hereditary illnesses. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and pharmacogenomic screens are currently included in insurance coverage, which has expanded significantly. Simultaneously, consumer-oriented systems continue to be in demand, as FDA oversight enhances their dependability and quality. Additionally, the biotech and banking sectors are incorporating genetic testing into their wellness programs at an accelerated pace.Industry News From JapanThe government-sponsored programs for early cancer detection and uncommon illness identification are rapidly mainstreaming Japan's genetic testing industry. Academic institutions and hospitals are endeavoring to enhance personalized treatment by establishing national genomic databases. Confidentiality and appropriate consumer testing activities are guaranteed by the ethical principles of the Japanese Ministry of Health. Additionally, the biotech sector in Japan continues to attract substantial venture capital investments, which are fostering the development of companies that specialize in localized genetic treatments.ConclusionThe genetic testing market is poised for substantial growth, underpinned by technological innovation and preventive healthcare priorities globally. With strong market traction in regions like the U.S. and Japan, genetic testing is transitioning from a niche area to a core component of healthcare, providing significant opportunities in disease detection, personalized medicine, and wellness optimization.Looking For Full Report? Get it Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=genetic-testing-market Related Reports:

